Residents lobby for canal to be cleaned up

CLEAN UP: Tweed Heads South residents have made a plea for the council to clean up the waterway near their homes.

CLEAN UP: Tweed Heads South residents have made a plea for the council to clean up the waterway near their homes. Scott Powick

RESIDENTS near a Tweed Heads South waterway have slammed the council over what they believe is inaction on pollution and rubbish flowing into the Tweed River.

Duffy St resident Dianne Darwon said while it used to be a thriving waterway, the canal was now in a "disgusting” state.

Ms Darwon said residents would launch a petition if it wasn't cleaned up soon.

"It's always a problem,” Ms Darwon said.

"I've been to council five times in the last three months.”

Mleeka Hart from the Minjungbal Aboriginal Cultural Centre, which sits next to the canal, said the once-pristine waterway was now often littered with trolleys and rubbish.

"We asked the council numerous times to come and clean it up,” Ms Hart said.

"We've counted 16 trolleys in the water.”

Concerned local Tweed residents have launched a petition for someone to clean up the local waterway near the Minjungbal Aboriginal Cultural Centre. Scott Powick

She said about six months ago there was also a "pink, oily” substance leaking from the waterway and into the surrounding boardwalk area connected to the museum.

Her colleague, Danielle Sussyer, grew up nearby and would swim in the waterway as a child.

Now, she would think twice before going in for a dip.

"I used to play in it when I was little,” she said.

"It was fresh out of the river.”

Another Duffy St resident, Arthur Groom, said while it was once brimming with wildlife, the waterway was now in a sad state.

"It used to be full of fish,” Mr Groom said.

"They used to breed here.”

Mr Groom, who spotted a koala at the site 15 years ago, said it was sad to see rubbish and weeds take over.

Fellow resident Frank Ball said he was disappointed the Tweed Shire Council had not acted on their concerns, despite numerous complaints.

Mr Ball said he was concerned the build-up of weeds and debris could block the channel and lead to flooding under heavy rain and said this could pose a threat to nearby homes.

"If we get a heavy downfall like they did at Murwillumbah (during the floods)... it'll be a problem,” Mr Ball said.

"It's not a priority for them (council) but it's a priority for us.”

A Tweed Shire Council spokeswoman said the canal was connected to the stormwater system and had been likely impacted by the recent lack of rainfall.