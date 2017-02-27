Residents open their homes to Airbnb

MORE and more people are putting their homes on Airbnb to make a bit of extra pocket money.

An increasing number of residents have turned to the short-term accommodation website to list their homes for prospective tourists to rent out.

Tweed Shire Council has yet to announce its planning controls policy for short-term holiday rentals as it awaits a release of the New South Wales Government policy, which Tweed MP Geoff Provest said would be handed down "within the next few months”.

This modern beach villa is one of the many Airbnb listings for Casuarina. Airbnb

"Council has resolved to defer any new planning controls for short-term holiday rentals until the release of new State Government policy,” a council spokesperson said.

The council's planning proposal does seem to favour rental sharing services like Airbnb but will have several conditions, including dwellings acting as a short-term rental accommodation for longer than 62 days would be subject to a development application.

While the council has deferred its policy on short-term rental accommodation, council officers will continue to investigate complaints.

"The reality is that council receives minimal complaints, however when issues are brought to council's attention, council has to apply its regulatory role,” a spokesperson said.

While the regulation policy is still being finalised, many people are utilising the opportunity to earn some extra money.

When searching for a property in the Tweed Shire, more than 2000 listings are offered across the share-economy platforms, including Stayz.

Views of Mount Warning from one of the listings in Cudgen. Airbnb

Airbnb host Louanne said she listed her Cudgen property to make sure it didn't remain vacant.

"When our long-term tenant left we decided to try renting through Airbnb,” Louanne said.

"We love meeting different people and assisting people to have the best holiday experience possible. People find it difficult to take pets on holiday and we are glad to welcome pets as well.”

Casuarina Airbnb host Dee said she listed her house to help pay for some of her holiday.

"We put it on because we started noticing there was a demand at certain times of the year,” Dee said.

"Our eldest child has just started school, which means all of a sudden our holidaying is restricted to peak seasons. So if we have our house booked out, it pays for some of our holiday accommodation wherever we choose to go.”

Airbnb Country Manager Sam McDonagh said listing a house while on holiday was a great way to help Tweed home owners save money.

"Your home is typically your most valuable asset but it could also be earning you money while you're away from it,” Ms McDonagh.

"Becoming a host and listing your property while you're on holiday is a great way to earn a little extra money to help pay for your trip.

"Overwhelmingly, Airbnb hosts in Tweed Heads and the Northern NSW region are everyday mums and dads, seniors and young families who use their hosting income to pay down the mortgage, cover bills and household expenses. Others list their home to pay for their own holidays away with the family once or twice a year.

"Every booking on Airbnb is protected by both our Host Guarantee and Host Protection Insurance, giving people peace of mind and allowing them to enjoy their holiday wherever they choose to go.”