Residents told to lock their doors following crime spree

LOCK UP: There has been a spate of car thefts in Banora and Tweed Heads south.

TWEED police have urged residents to lock their doors following a crime spree around Banora Point and Tweed Heads South.

Last Wednesday, police said at least three cars had been broken into where cash, sunglasses, a GPS and a wallet were stolen in the Banora Point area.

Now, police are reminding residents to avoid complacency and lock their doors to stop "opportunistic thieves".

"Police would like to remind the public particularly in Banora Point and Tweed Heads South to ensure your vehicles and homes are always kept locked," a spokesperson said.

"In the last month, we have seen an increase in stealing from motor vehicles, stolen motor vehicles and Break and Enter offences in those areas.

"The entire community need to ensure nothing valuable is left in their cars, and to ensure your motor vehicles are always locked when there is not an adult within three meters of the vehicle.

"Don't give opportunistic thieves the chance to take your property."