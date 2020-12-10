Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
News

SHHH! Don't let your dog bark, Nicole Kidman's filming here

David Kirkpatrick
10th Dec 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of a road in the Byron hinterland have been asked to keep "mowing, dogs barking and construction" to a minimum during filming for Nicole Kidman's latest TV series Nine Perfect Strangers today.

Traffic controls will be in place on Kings Road from 7am to 1pm with residents allowed to "come and go"at all times but likely to face some delays.

In a notice dropped to residents, Nine Perfect Strangers location manager Chris Veerhuis said: "There will be times throughout the day when filming is taking place at which time a hold period of no traffic movement will be in place, however our onsite representative will communicate this with residents.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"The proposed filming activities and traffic control will be undertaken with the approval of Byron Shire Council and the NSW Police.

"It would be greatly appreciated if any loud noises could be avoided during filming. For example, mowing, dogs barking or construction.

"The Australian film and TV industry relies on the support of the community whenever we film on location. We are extremely grateful for your patience and consideration."

More Stories

byron bay entertainment movies nicole kidman nine perfect strangers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Faking court document leads to jail time for dad-of-five

        Premium Content Faking court document leads to jail time for dad-of-five

        News THE 50-year-old made up a fake reference from a person who did not exist in the Rural Fire Service.

        Yes or no? Council wants your feedback on ‘vibrant’ parklets

        Premium Content Yes or no? Council wants your feedback on ‘vibrant’ parklets

        News THE temporary parklets were installed around Murwillumbah in September.

        Man facing ‘lifetime in prison’ for abusing three brothers

        Premium Content Man facing ‘lifetime in prison’ for abusing three brothers

        News The man was found guilty of sexually assaulting his three stepsons

        Dangerous near-misses put Dreamworld in more strife

        Premium Content Dangerous near-misses put Dreamworld in more strife

        News Dreamworld in more strife with Queensland’s safety regulator