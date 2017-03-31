Residents urged to boil water at Uki as services inundated

Flooding at Uki has isolated the village and inundated the village's water treatment plant.

UKI residents are being advised to boil their water or use household bleach to kill germs after Tweed Shire Council's water treatment plant was inundated by floodwaters.

Council has warned that all of its drinking water supply at the Uki plant was untreatable and may become contaminated.

Residents are advised to boil all water for drinking or food preparation until further notice.

Instructions for teating water:

Bring to rolling boil before allowing it cool and be stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated.

Those unable to boil their water are encouraged to add household bleach to kill disease causing organisms in the water. Add 10 drops of 1% chlorine bleach per litre of water and let it stand for 30 minutes. If you cannot smell chlorine after that time, add another 10 drops.

Bottled or cool boiled water or bleached water should be used for drinking, preparing food, making ice, pet's drinking water, cleaning teeth and gargling.

Dishes should be washed in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher. Children should take bottled or cool boiled water or bleached water to school.

Meanwhile, aged care residents at Greenhills Lodge at South Murwillumbah are without water after major damage was sustained to water mains along Tweed Valley Way in the vicinity of Blacks Drain.

Homes and businesses in the area are also without water and a number of properties have been inundated.

Council staff are working to restore water to the Greenhills Lodge aged care facility, however properties and businesses south of there will be without water until the water recedes and repairs are made to infrastructure.

Council advises that any water collected more than 24 hours ago in the Greenhills area needs to be boiled before use, as a precaution against any possible contamination.

The water main and rising sewer main were both washed out during the heavy rain and the road, a bridge, culvert and footpath sustained major damage.

Council will work with the SES to attempt to get bottled water supplies to isolated residents.

TSC general manager Troy Green said Council would be working throughout the weekend to restore services to these residents as quickly as possible.