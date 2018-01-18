Menu
Login
News

Residents warned of fire safety scam

Police have warned residents of a man selling fire extinguishers.
Police have warned residents of a man selling fire extinguishers. Rob Wright
Liana Turner
by

POLICE have warned Northern Rivers residents of a possible fire safety scam.

Tweed Byron police have warned of a male door-knocking homes in the Tweed Heads South, Kingscliff and Ballina areas, selling fire extinguishers and fire blankets.

Police said the man had been allegedly asking for credit card details but was unable to prodive the products or documentation at the time of transaction.

Tweed Byron LAC crime prevention officer Brad Foster urged the community to remain vigilant and to not provide credit card details to door-to-door salesmen or over the phone.

Tweed Daily News
Young couple 'lucky' after being washed out to sea

Young couple 'lucky' after being washed out to sea

A young couple have had a lucky escape after being hit by a freak wave in thigh-deep water on the Tweed Coast

Sign up for surf skills at Snapper

SURF'S UP: Junior surfers Tommy Horne, Samantha Arderne, Slade Phillips, Joel Maritz and Soraya Phillips with Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club president Jay Phillips are looking for more junior members to join their ranks.

Youngsters called to join world champions in surfriders club

BEACH RESCUE: Two people treated at popular beach

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was on standby after reports that a young swimming was missing in the surf at Fingal Head.

Rescue crews saved two people from dangerous water.

No fear of the lights going out at Pottsville Sports Club

LIGHTS ON: Minister for Lands, Forestry and Racing Paul Toole and Tweed MP Geoff Provest announced funding for a back-up generator at Pottsville Beach Sports Club alongside the board of directors..

The NSW Government has funded a new back-up generator for the club.

Local Partners