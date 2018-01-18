Residents warned of fire safety scam

POLICE have warned Northern Rivers residents of a possible fire safety scam.

Tweed Byron police have warned of a male door-knocking homes in the Tweed Heads South, Kingscliff and Ballina areas, selling fire extinguishers and fire blankets.

Police said the man had been allegedly asking for credit card details but was unable to prodive the products or documentation at the time of transaction.

Tweed Byron LAC crime prevention officer Brad Foster urged the community to remain vigilant and to not provide credit card details to door-to-door salesmen or over the phone.