Residents warned to lock up after spate of break-ins

Police have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of break-ins on the Tweed. Trevor Veale

A CAR, laptop and a bottle of whiskey are among items stolen in six break-ins on the Tweed.

Police have warned residents to secure their homes after the spate of incidents in Banora Point.

Tweed Byron Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said five break-ins had occurred in the Tweed suburb on Friday and Saturday evenings, along with one last Tuesday.

"There is a good chance that they are connected... however we are looking at each incident individually,” Insp Cullen said.

"If people are hanging around the neighbourhood who shouldn't be there or there's suspicious activity, call Triple 0.”

Insp Cullen said the majority of incidents had occurred at night and included Greenway Drive, Amaroo Drive and Bluegum Boulevard.

He said a white-coloured 2010 model Toyota Corolla with NSW registration MEL73N was stolen during one of the break-ins and has not yet been recovered.

He said laptops, purses containing credit cards, mobile phone and a bottle of whiskey were also among the items stolen.

Most of the incidents involved unlocked windows, garages and cars and Insp Cullen urged residents to ensure their houses and garages are locked.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au.