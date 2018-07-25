Resilient, courageous surfers adapt

THE Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles, which showcases and celebrates Australia's most resilient surfers, was held to great success at Cabarita Beach last week.

This year's event was the third annual titles held on the Tweed Coast, with a monumental field of competitors gathering from every surfing state in Australia.

The adaptive surfing titles is a cherished event within the surfing community.

Across the tournament, six different divisions were held such as a vision impairment division, lower and upper limb amputee division, and prone assist division in both women's and men's categories.

Dale Taylor from Koala Beach, who took out the AS1 (lower limb impairment) division for the second time, said the competition was run in great spirit.

"All the competitors wanted to turn up and put on a good show,” Taylor said.

"The locals really gave us fantastic support. From a local stand-point, it was great to have lots of people down there cheering us on.”

Taylor also took out the highly-respected Spirit of Adaptive Surfing Award, given to the competitor who each year carries themselves in the spirit of the competition.

Taylor said he was so honoured by receiving the 'spirit' award that it eclipsed the feeling of winning the national title.

"It meant that much to me... there are so many people who deserved the award, I just can't imagine the courage for some of the people to go back in the water and do battle with one of nature's toughest elements,” he said.

Taylor, like the winner in each adaptive surfing division, automatically qualifies for the Adaptive Surfing World Titles in La Hoya, California later this year.