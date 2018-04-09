Resilient Madison has eye on future

HOCKEY: Although Tweed hockey star Madison Fitzpatrick just missed out on the Commonwealth Games squad (she came agonisingly close), the 21-year-old has already gained some perspective on her omission.

"Missing out was really hard and I think I fell a bit harder because it was a home tournament,” she said.

"But at the end of the day I'm still super young in regards to hockey. I can't take it too hard.

"Mentally I just have to put it behind me and aim towards the World Cup and Tokyo 2020.”

With her sister Savannah making the squad, Madison, who has about 30 international caps under her belt, will be supporting and cheering on the Hockeyroos along with the rest of the Fitzpatrick family.

"I think we've all kind of taken the attitude that we're going to go as crazy in the crowds,” Madison said.

"Both our nans will be there and we'll probably get our faces painted and cheer as loud as we can.”

The Fitzpatrick family's hockey stocks are borderline spooky: father Scott and sister Savannah have both represented Australia, whilemother Margie and siblings Callum and Kendra have all represented at state levels.

With all this uncanny hockey knowledge under one roof, Madison hopes the family can provide a good sounding board for Savannah as she competes during the Games.

"I've tried to keep my distance from the rest of the team but I'm keeping in touch with Savannah and we are chatting a lot,” Madison said.

"I hope I can give her support wherever I can.”

Madison will continue to train as part of the Australian squad at its Perth headquarters in preparation for the July World Cup in London.

As part of her preparation Madison, along with sister Kendra and Murwillumbah youngster Blake Wotherspoon, played for Queensland against the Indian national team in Brisbane last Saturday for the Indian squad's final Commonwealth Games tune-up.

Ranked sixth in the world, India's men defeated Queensland Blades 5-3, the visitors scoring two late goals after scores were tied 3-3 with 10 minutes left to play.

The Indian women's team, ranked number 10 in the world, defeated the Fitzpatricks and their Queensland Scorchers side5-0.