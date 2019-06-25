Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESTED: Tweed Seagulls coach Ben Woolf and captain Cheyne Whitelaw.
RESTED: Tweed Seagulls coach Ben Woolf and captain Cheyne Whitelaw. Richard Gosling
Rugby League

Rested and raring to play again

Michael Doyle
by
25th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRESH from a week off, Tweed will travel north this weekend to face the Blackhawks in Townsville.

Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said his side cherished the week off, being able to take the time to heal a few injuries which had accumulated over the previous few weeks.

"I am sure they will be refreshed and ready to go,” Woolf said.

"We trained last Tuesday (June 18) but then we had the rest of the week off just to freshen up and get rid of a few niggling injuries.”

The Seagulls are in sixth position heading into this Saturday's round 15 clash with the Blackhawks.

Tweed have lost their last two games and will be desperate to get their season back on track this weekend.

A heavy focus on ball control will be the centre of attention at training this week.

"Our effort needs to be better and more importantly our ball control at key times,” Woolf said. "We want to use the ball, we just need to have more concentration around catching the ball and the play the ball.”

Kick-off for the round 15 clash will be at 4pm Saturday, at Jack Manski Oval.

More Stories

ben woolf intrust super cup rugby league tweed seagulls tweed sport
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Cherry defends proposal to open legal advice to public

    premium_icon Cherry defends proposal to open legal advice to public

    Council News DEFENDING the integrity of a council decision in the face of criticism is the reason councillor Cherry believes the public should be able to view legal advice

    • 25th Jun 2019 5:30 AM
    Opinion: Why council's transparency deserves our praise

    premium_icon Opinion: Why council's transparency deserves our praise

    Opinion Council's legal advice over new hospital could be made public.

    • 25th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Chilli-inspired dessert is gaining popularity

    premium_icon Chilli-inspired dessert is gaining popularity

    News Liesl Addicoat has a grand passion for chilli

    • 25th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Waterfront living for just $750: the people pod

    premium_icon Waterfront living for just $750: the people pod

    News Check out the new solution to the homeless crisis

    • 25th Jun 2019 5:55 AM