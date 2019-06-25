Rested and raring to play again

FRESH from a week off, Tweed will travel north this weekend to face the Blackhawks in Townsville.

Seagulls coach Ben Woolf said his side cherished the week off, being able to take the time to heal a few injuries which had accumulated over the previous few weeks.

"I am sure they will be refreshed and ready to go,” Woolf said.

"We trained last Tuesday (June 18) but then we had the rest of the week off just to freshen up and get rid of a few niggling injuries.”

The Seagulls are in sixth position heading into this Saturday's round 15 clash with the Blackhawks.

Tweed have lost their last two games and will be desperate to get their season back on track this weekend.

A heavy focus on ball control will be the centre of attention at training this week.

"Our effort needs to be better and more importantly our ball control at key times,” Woolf said. "We want to use the ball, we just need to have more concentration around catching the ball and the play the ball.”

Kick-off for the round 15 clash will be at 4pm Saturday, at Jack Manski Oval.