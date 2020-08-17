RESULTS: How did your local team go this weekend?

THISTLES STING BOBCATS: In an exciting match, experienced Thistles defender Jeremy Sullivan gets the better from Maclean Bobcats striker Fraser Marsh. Photo by Steve Mackney

AROUND the Northern Rivers hundreds of athletes took a brief break from pandemic worries when they donned their club colours and onto the court, ground, field or course for play their beloved sport.

While early rain on Saturday freshened up the footy grounds, the rest of the weekends games were played in brilliant sunshine, apart from baseball which was washed out.

Results*

AFL

Men

Lismore Swans def Ballina Bomber 11.9-78 to 6.6-42.

Byron Bay Magpies 17.10-112 def Tweed Tigers 10.4-64

Women

Lismore Swans were defeated by Ballina Bombers 1.0.1 – 7.10.52

Byron Bay 2.5-17 defeated by Tweed Coast 3.4-22.

BASEBALL

Baseball Far North Coast games were washed out as was reported on social media.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League

Cudgen 28 Murwillumbah 20

Mullumbimby 4 Ballina 42

Casino 16 Marist 52

Bilambil 16 Tweed Coast 18

RUGBY UNION

Round 5 – 15th August 2020

First Grade

Ballina 41 (Nick Watson 2, Samisoni Yamai 2, Brad Brown, Ant Lolohea tries, Sam Giltrap 4 conversions, penalty goal) d Bangalow 13 (Daniel Proudman try, Blake Neilsen conversion, 2 penalty goals)

Half Time: Ballina 14 – Bangalow 13

Lennox Head 85 (Tasman De Groot 3, Zac Beecher 2, Zak Condon 2, Berrick Barnes, John Young, Kurt Orlanno, Martin McNamara, Kel Sheather, Matt Liddle tries, Berrick Barnes 8, Kel Sheather, Brad Lees conversions) d Lismore 0

Half Time: Lennox 40 – Lismore 0

Casuarina 24 (Penalty Try, Vitori Buatava, Trent Ryan tries, Vitori Buatava 2 conversions, penalty goal) d Wollongbar 17 (Bill Johnston, Sam Kerry, Louis Hollman tries, Sam Kerry Conversion)

Half Time: Wollongbar 17 – Casuarina 0

Grafton 38 (Jack Anderson, James Hughes, Rob Hill, Kyle Hancock, Adam Smidt, Timothy Rigg tries, Kyle Hancock 4 conversions) d Casino 19 (Corey Townsend, Josefa Lalabalavu, Bryce Spencer tries, Stephen Murchie 2 conversions)

Half Time: Grafton 14 – Casino 7

Point Score

Ballina 21, Wollongbar 21, Lennox 21, Casuarina 17, Bangalow 15, Grafton 7, Casino 1, Lismore 0

Reserve Grade

Lennox Head 100 d Lismore 0

Casuarina 24 d Wollongbar 19

Ballina 30 d Mullumbimby 0

Grafton 26 d Casino 24

Under 18’s

Mullumbimby 17 d Ballina 7

Casino 46 d Kyogle 19

Women’s

Ballina 29 d Wollongbar 7

Lennox Head 27 d Lismore 5

Casino 10 d Evans River 5

Presidents Cup

Byron Bay 41 d SCU 14

Iluka 27 d Kyogle 12

Evans River 48 d Tenterfield 5

SOCCER

Match of the round – Lismore Thistles V Maclean Bobcats

THISTLES STING BOBCATS: In a thrilling game the Lismore Thistles striker Jye Wilson scored the first goal for his team in a 3-2 victory against Maclean Bobcats. Photo by Steve Mackney

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney reported that the Lismore Thistles scored their first win of the 2020 season after defeating Maclean FC on Sunday August 16,

“Thistles came back from a 0-2 deficit to defeat the Bobcats 3-2,” Mackney said.

“A goal to speedy striker Jye Wilson before halftime gave Thistles impetus to get momentum in the second half running with a strong breeze.

“Two set plays from young midfielder Will Parsons who delivered brilliant balls into the 6 yard box resulted in goals to Nick Rhodes in the 20th minute of the second half and Isaac Essery who slotted the winning goal with less than one minute left on the clock.”

Mackney said Thistles coach Nick Winkler-Maloney was delighted with the result and said that his young charges will take much needed confidence from the win.

Men’s Premier League

Lismore Thistles FC def Maclean FC 3-2

Byron Bay FC 5 def Lismore Richmond Rovers 3

Goonellabah FC 4 def Alstonville FC 2

South Lismore FC 2 def Bangalow SC 0

Women’s Premier League

Lismore Thistles SC 3 def Lennox Head FC 0

Alstonville FC 2 def Byron Bay FC 1

Bangalow SC 1 def Goonellabah FC 0

SURFING

The 2020 Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles

Under-14 Boys

1 – Sol Gruendling (Freshwater)

2 – Max Mcgillivray (Evans Head)

3 – Samuel Lowe (Port Kembla)

4 – Kash Brown (Cronulla)

Under-14 Girls

1 – Juniper Harper (Lennox Head)

2 – Ocea Curtis (Lennox Head)

3 – Bodhi Simon (Port Kembla)

4 – Shyla Short (Austinmer)

Under-12 Boys

1 – Ben Zanatta Creagh (Dee Why)

2 – Sullivan Tucker (Freshwater)

3 – Balin Cullen (Avalon)

4 – Ocean Lancaster (Merewether)

Under-12 Girls

1 – Lucy Darragh (Gerringong)

2 – Evie Fisher (Gymea Bay)

3 – Mia MacMahon (Norah Head)

4 – Matilda Parkhouse (Stuarts Point)

