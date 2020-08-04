RESULTS: Perfect winter weather for golf

GOLFING GUYS: Grahame Stanley, Michael Hynes and Bill Nardi watch Ian Wright prepare to tee off at a Ballina Veterans Golf game.

WHILE golf clubs down south may be closed, those fortunate to live and on the Northern Rivers have enjoyed some excellent winter sunshine around the courses.

BALLINA

Ballina Golf Club Competition Report Monday 3rd August 2020

On Monday 3rd August 2020, 153 Members, Visitors and Veterans played an 18 Hole Medley Aggregate Stableford event.

The winners were Dennis Morrissey and Anthony Ryan with 75 points.

Second on a countback was John Mathie and Steve Arahill with 74 points from third placed Bob Holmes and John Rutledge from fourth placed Ron Visman and Kim Kortick from fifth placed Rod Cooper and Ray Day from sixth placed Peter Lake and David Taylor. Seventh place went to John Macpherson and Greg Cross with 73 points

In the separate Single Stableford Ball Competition there were 30 balls to 35 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $63.00 each were Peter Haesslein, Peter Lake, John Townsend and Chris Bauer.

GOOD GOLFING: Ballina Veterans L to R Russ Burford and Geoff Smeal watch Tony Ansell tee off on the 6th

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of Pro Pin and Lucky Card Draw

124 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 Hole event. Winner was Greg Crosswith 42 points winning $40.

Second on a countback was George Spiteri with 41 points, winning $30.00 from third placed George Morris, winning $20. There were 7 X $10 vouchers down to 38 points on a countback. Voucher winners were Rodney Cooper, Peter Lake, David Taylor, Ray Day, John Rutledge, Ross Goodwin, Ken Meyers and Dennis Morrissey.

PERFECT WINTER GOLF: At Ballina Veterans, John Macpherson looking forward to a game in near perfect conditions

CASINO

Tuesday July 28

There were 43 Vets to play the Single Stableford Event and the day was just perfect for golf after the cold winds the day before. Tim Meyer (22) finished with the best score of the day 36 points on a c/b from Noel Kinsley (13). Barry Patch (28) was the leader of the 35 points from Lawrence Bonner (28, Dave Mudford (23), Jim Dean (26) and Bob Betts (30). The Ball Rundown went to 30 on a c/b.

Wednesday July 29

CASINO RUNNER UPS: Casino winners KENO NSW winners WNRS L-R Sponsor Meryl Ellaby with 1st RUPs Carolyn Ross and Linda Dean.

The ladies held a 2 Person Ambrose with 36 in the field sponsored by Meryl Ellaby one of the golfing ladies. This day was also the Qualifying Round for the GNSW Keno 2 Person Ambrose where the winners will head off to Coffs Harbour for the Regional Finals in November, then on to Bonville if they win there for the State Finals. The winners of the day were Anne Mead & Neita Johnson with a handicap of (16.75) finishing with a nett 69.25 from 1st Runner Ups Linda Dean & Carolyn Ross with a handicap of (10.75) having a 71.25 nett from 2nd Runner Ups Janet Halliday & Helen Olive with a handicap of (10.50) having 72.5 nett.

GOLFING GALS: Casino winners of the WNRS L-R Sponsor Meryl Ellaby with Neita Johnston and AnneMead.

With Meryl’s generous sponsorship everyone also received a ball in the run down. There were 7 teams participate in the KENO NSW event and the first of the rank to go to Coffs Harbour on Sunday 1st November are Linda Dean & Carolyn Ross; we wish them all the best in the Regional Finals and hope they get to go to Bonville to the State Finals.

Thursday July 30

The men had 60 players in their Single Stableford event and it was a runaway score of 43 points from Terry Nolan (25) who won the day from Runner Up Barry Estreich (16) with 39 and the ball rundown went to 34 on a c/b.

Friday July 31

The last day of the second month of winter and it was a glorious day to play golf in. The ladies had a field of 30 with a Colleen Bosley visiting from Tallwoods. There were enough players to form 3 divisions and Linda Dean (19) finished the day with the best score she has had all year having 38 points from 1st Runner Up Janet Halliday (19) with 36 from Helen Olive (23) on 32. Division 2 was won by our visitor Colleen Bosley (29) with 36 points from 1st Runner Up Carolyn Ross (24) having 35 from 2nd Runner Up Vonnie Micallef (30) on 33. Division3 was won by Kylie Walker (37) having 30 points from 1st Runner Up Lorraine Pratt (36) with 29 on a c/b from 2nd Runner Up Dorothy Willis (39). The ball rundown went to 25.

Saturday August 1

A-GRADE GOLF: At Casino the A Grade MM winner (r) Andrew Campbell with Sponsor Phil Molloy from PAK Vending.

There were 132 in the field for the August Monthly Medal Stroke Round sponsored by PAK Vending. It was certainly a tough challenge as well with three players in A Grade in the run for the Monthly Medal. Andrew Campbell (13) did the job with 67 Nett (his very first monthly mug) on a c/b from John Quirk (9) and Matt Bradley. Andrew tells of 3 birdies in a row and then a 9 on one of the holes, you just never know do you.

B Grade Winner was Alan Walsh (16) with a fine 69 nett from Visitor Brenton Fuller (17) from Emerald Lakes with 71 nett on a c/b from Phil Darragh (17). C Grade was won by Aaron Head (26) also from Emerald Lakes with a 68 nett from Runner Up Donald Hampson (23) having a great 69 from 2nd Runner Up Robert Oaten (22) with 70 on a c/b Rod Trustum (23) and Terry Nolan (24).

The ball Rundown went to 74 on a c/b. (photo AGrde & MMWnr (r) Andrew Campbell w Sponsor Phil Molloyfrom PAK Vending)

CORAKI VETERANS

Thursday 30/7/20

What a large field great to see most of our golfers back.

Winner J voght, 2nd K Arthur, 3rd S McDonough, free game P Martin, chicken/ball winners B Waterson, A Parr, P Moye, W Lunnon, N Garrett, R Gacioppa, R Thorne, W Wotherspoon, J Watt, A Ganter, T Wood, J Lassig. Nearest pins 3rd/12th D Vagne, no one on the 6th/15.

Members are reminded that the Veterans club championships start this Thursday and will run for the next four weeks.

Remember the handicap you start on is retained for the full four rounds.

Best of luck to all golfers.

As usual, till then good golfing, Max.

LISMORE WOMEN

LISMORE LADIES: Clare Warren, Carmel Kinkead and Ashlee Wooldridge in action in perfect winter weather.

July 29, 2020 – Monthly Medal No 7.

MM7 winner – Venka Dadswell

Div 1 Winner – Sue Pringle

Div 1 R/up – Margaret Hayes

Div 2 Winner – Jan Lynn

Div 2 R/up. – Deb Sernberg

Div 3 Winner – Venka Dadswell

Div 3 R/up – Robyn Watt

LADIES OF LISMORE: On the green were Tricia Nolan Kay Leeke and Nancy Stivano.

WOODBURN EVANS HEAD

July 28 Club Competition Winner D Ferrier, Rundown G Kingdom, G Ferrier, K Keane,

B Jacobson, July 29 Ladies Single Stableford Winner A Division S Manwarring, B Division M Bradley, Rundown J Pethers, S Jacobson, G Ferrier, R Kinnane,

1st August Final Round Club Championships – Club Champion John Robinson Jnr.,

B Grade Champion Peter Newman, C Grade Champion Bill Kinnane, Nett Winners A Grade

D Ferrier, B Grade K Richardson, C Grade G Fletcher.

1st August Monthly Mug

Overall Winner D Pobje 71, A Grade Winner E Mackney 72, C Grade Winner S Fletcher 72c/b, Gross Winner J Robinson Jnr., 80, Rundown K Richardson, J Olivieri,

A Sheather, T Booth, J Robinson Snr., A Schmitt, R Turner, B Kinnane, M Sneesby, S Colless,

G Fletcher, P O’Connor, W Legge, J Boyd, Putting P O’Connor 26 & S Fletcher 26, Pros Approach

S Fletcher, Ladies Winner S O’Connor, Rundown J Boyd, K Fletcher, S Jacobson, Putting

J Boyd 26, Mystery Numbers J Robinson Jnr., & M Gittoes.

