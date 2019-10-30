RESULTS RELEASED: Patients rate Tweed Hospital in state-wide survey

Patients of The Tweed Hospital have rated their experience in a statewide survey and the results are in. Picture: File

PATIENTS of The Tweed Hospital have rated their experience in a statewide survey and the results are in.

The Bureau of Health Information today released survey results reflecting the experiences of more than 17,000 patients who were admitted to 77 NSW public hospitals in 2018.

From July 2017 to June 2018, 82 per cent of patients treated at The Tweed emergency department said they would ‘speak highly’ of their experience to friends and family.

Seventy-two per cent said they were ‘definitely’ involved, as much as they wanted to be, in decisions about their care.

When asked if their care and treatment helped them, 74 per cent of patients said ‘definitely’.

The results showed children and young patients were the most satisfied with their treatment, with 90 per cent of patients saying nurses were ‘always’ kind and caring.

Maternity patients rated their care during labour as ‘very good’ and 86 per cent said they ‘always’ had confidence and trust in their midwives and doctors.

However, women rated their after-care in the maternity ward with the lowest score of the results – only 68 per cent of patients rated it as ‘very good’.

When adult admitted patients were asked if they were treated with respect and dignity, 88 per cent said ‘always’.

BHI chief executive Dr Diane Watson said most patients in NSW provided positive ratings of their experiences of care in the Adult Admitted Patient Survey.

“Overall, almost all patients (94 per cent) rated their care as very good or good,” Dr Watson said.

“About eight in 10 patients (79 per cent) told us they would speak highly of the care they received during their hospital stay if asked by friends and family.”

Dr Watson said the results also showed areas where improvements could be made, particularly with patients’ experiences when leaving hospital and how well prepared they felt to manage their condition at home.

“Just two-thirds of patients (66 per cent) said they definitely felt involved in decisions about their discharge, while about seven in 10 patients (73 per cent) felt they were given enough information to manage their care at home,” she said.

“Fully engaging patients and providing them with enough information at this critical point in their journey of care is important as it can improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable readmissions to hospital.”