RESULTS REVEALED: Meet the best PT in Tweed, as voted by you

Did you vote for the best PT on the Tweed? Mike Richards

A CLEAR winner emerged when readers voted in the recent Tweed Daily News poll.

We asked who you thought the best personal trainer in Tweed Heads was, and voters overwhelmingly backed Michael Janda from Jandaplex Strength and Wellness.

NUMBER ONE: The winner of our poll for the best PT in the Tweed is Michael Janda, pictured with his wife Sophie at the beach. Supplied

The owner of the Tweed Heads gym received a whopping 70 per cent of the vote, to be crowned the best PT in the Tweed.

Mr Janda said he was extremely thankful for the recognition he had received during the previous week.

"I am really humbled by the amount of support I have received from my clients and the community,” Mr Janda said.

"I am really grateful for all of the kind comments posted online.”

The Tweed PT said the region had a good culture when it came to health.

He said many people confused health with how they looked in the mirror, something he believed people needed better education about.

"It is more than just looking good, it is also about feeling good,” he said.

"It is about things like teaching people how to eat well, manage stress and sleeping well.

"The key is to get that message across to the audience.

"We have a beautiful region full of great beaches and bushwalking tracks to take advantage of, and being healthy is an important precursor to enjoying those things.”

Mr Janda said everything in life needed to be in balance, something he and his staff worked hard on.