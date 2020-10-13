Menu
Retail guru on the future of Aussie jobs

13th Oct 2020 7:08 AM
Paul Zahra - The Australian Retailers Association's chief executive officer - explains the future of jobs in the retail sector and where to find work.

Mr Zahra appeared in News Corp's Jobs360 roundtable panel discussion, which highlighted how the nation faces an unemployment abyss and needs an effort by everyone to rebuild the workforce.

 

JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.
It starts in the economy's engine room - small business - and will require retraining, extra support for the unemployed, thinking outside the square and supporting local businesses.

 

