Retro with bite for Cooly Rocks On

Wally and the Gators are just one band set to rock around the clock for Cooly Rocks On.

WHILE Cooly Rocks On's collection of visual spectaculars are sights to behold, it's the rock music that sets the tone for transforming the coastal strip into a retro wonderland.

The iconic festival, which runs from June 7-11, remains Australia's largest 50's and 60's nostalgia event; with big ticket items such as the classic cars and street parades transporting fans back to a time of Brylcreem, beehives and jive.

While rockabilly sounds emanating from Cooly Rocks On outdoor stages will be ever apparent; fans looking to explore in search of smaller, intimate performances will not be disappointed, with a number of venues and artists readying to join in the fun.

One of those artists, Wally and the Gators, make music synonymous with the golden era and have the outfits to match.

The group has played Cooly Rocks for the past eight years, with their collection of 50's and 60's rock 'n' roll hits proving to be a long-time favourite for a vast demographic of fans.

"We have fans from across Australia and New Zealand and the United States come to Cooly Rocks On to see us,” Wally said.

"We love to interact with the fans.”

The group will play six shows across the festival's five days, including Twin Towns next Thursday from 2-5.30pm and the Strand Stage on Saturday, June 10 from 3.30-4.15pm.

Another venue putting on a bumper line-up is Tweed Heads Seagulls, who'll provide a central point for entertainment.

Starting with a warm-up with Issi Dye this Saturday from 7.30pm, a collection of rock and rockabilly will flow across every night of the festival.

Visit Cooly Rocks On online for a full entertainment line-up.

Wally and the Gators Cooly Rocks On schedule: