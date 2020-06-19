Return of Tweed festival music to the ears

INTIMATE: Tyalgum Music Festival will go ahead this September with modifications required to meet COVID-19 restrictions, ensuring it will be an intimate occasion. Picture: File.

TYALGUM Music Festival will go ahead this September with modifications required to meet COVID-19 restrictions ensuring it will be an intimate occasion.

Festival president Katharine Willison said festival organisers were “pretty determined” to present some form of festival.

“We felt for musicians, for Tyalgum and the area it was important to hold the festival,” she said.

Now in its 29th year the format will be reduced to a weekend event with only two concerts each day, in the morning and afternoon.

Guests will be limited to 65 at each concert in the Tyalgum Hall, there will be a one-way entry and exit to adhere to social distancing measures and doors will be thrown open to ensure ventilation.

“The festival’s going to be pretty special this year,” Ms Willison said.

“Chamber music is supposed to be an intimate occurrence. I think it will have that feeling. Hopefully people will feel comfortable to come out.”

The festival was established by Ms Willison’s parents John Willison and Carmel Kaine after they moved to the region and brought their love of chamber music with them.

“They did a couple of concerts and that started it off,” Ms Willison said.

“It’s been going brilliantly ever since.”

Ms Willison said the people of Tyalgum were excited the festival was going ahead.

The festival will present a string quartet concert Saturday morning and the Limpinwood Ensemble of which Ms Willison is a member on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning the Enoggera Guitar Ensemble will perform and the afternoon music will be presented by a group from the Brisbane Conservatorium of Music.

Husk Distillery will be sponsoring the gin and there will be pop-up artists around the town.

Tickets to the festival on September 12 and 13 will be sold through Trybooking.com and for more information visit tyalgumfestival.com.au

