Returning choir to perform on home soil

CHILLING sounds from the aptly named Chillingham Voices will emanate from Murwillumbah to draw the curtain on April.

The concert marks the community choir's first back on Australian soil, after returning from a successful tour of New Zealand's South Island, where it sang with choirs in Queenstown and Dunedin.

The choir is known for performing a diverse range of music, and the concert will feature new and familiar songs on the theme of Day and Night.

In addition to songs by the full choir, there will also be items by the Hot Chilli Chicks (women's group) and the Cool Chilli Dudes (men's group).

"We hope to provide a fascinating collection of music for all tastes, from madrigal to contemporary, with diverse styles from a range of ensembles and instrumental accompaniment,” choirmaster Harlie Axford said.

Admission charge includes sherry and cake. Proceeds of the concert will go to the Tweed Shire Council - Mayor Appeal Fund.

Chillingham Voices