Revealed: $34 million upgrade to fix notorious road

THE State Government is to spend $34 million on improving the safety on one of the Gold Coast's most notorious roads for hooning and motorcycle accidents.

Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon said the injection of funding would go towards targeted upgrades along a 36km stretch on Nerang-Murwillumbah Road, improving safety for a diverse mix of traffic which includes a high percentage of motorbike riders.

Police and emergency crews attend a vehicle involved in an accident on the Nerang-Murwillumbah road.

VIDEO: HOW NORTHERN SUBURBS WILL BE TRANSFORMED BY COOMERA CONNECTOR

The announcement follows a $3.5 million announcement earlier this year by the Government to overhaul the Nerang-Murwillumbah and Beechmont roads intersection, plus close to $1 billion being invested in road safety across the State.

"Design is now underway on solutions which could potentially include wide centreline marking from Beaudesert-Nerang Road to Latimers Crossing Road and dedicated right turns into Parkway Drive and Tangara Road at Advancetown," Ms Scanlon said.

An accident on the Nerang-Murwillumbah road.



Other works may include shoulder or road widening, improved signs and guardrails at various locations. The work will occur at different sections across various time frames.

Ms Scanlon said the project would also create 37 jobs, building on the thousands of jobs from other major road and transport upgrades in the region like the $1 billion M1 upgrade from Varsity Lakes to Tugun and Stage 3A of the city's light rail.

Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon — announcing road funding upgrades. Picture: Jerad Williams



"Investing in our roads doesn't just mean safer outcomes for motorists, it also means creating Queensland jobs as we continue to tackle the economic challenges of COVID-19," she said.

The design work is being undertaken by Queensland-based company BG&E Pty Ltd, and the Government remains confident construction can begin early next year.

Emergency services at the scene of a single vehicle accident on the Nerang-Murwillumbah Road at Clagiraba. Photo: Aaron Doon.

As designs and the project progressed, the Department of Transport and Main Roads would provide ongoing updates and information to the community.

Originally published as Revealed: $34 million upgrade to fix notorious road