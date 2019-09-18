Revealed: 50 fastest growing schools in NSW

Welcome to education boomtown. Enrolments in Sydney's west are skyrocketing, with public schools each having to absorb hundreds of new pupils.

Westmead Public primary school has added an extra 382 students over the past five years, while 174 students were added to Ropes Crossing Public primary school.

An extra 309 students were absorbed in two years at Carlingford West Public School and 266 at Parramatta Public School, a 90 per cent increase in students in the past two years alone.

Private schools in growth corridors in the city's north and southwest are also having a surge in enrolments.

St Benedict's Catholic College in Oran Park has jumped by 614 per cent in the last five years.

Oran Park Anglican College has added 473 students in the past five years and school principal Naomi Wilkins expects there are more in the pipeline.

Eli Pakula, 11, Ben Patane, 10, Fiona Yan, 10, and Isabelle Cook, 10, at Oran Park Anglican College. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"From 2018-19 our student population grew by 150 students and we expect another 100 students as we move into 2020," Ms Wilkins said.

The school has one teacher for every 14.5 students and she said it was very popular because of its extra support.

"We have instructional leaders, learning support teachers and assistants, and an enrichment teacher who support the classroom teacher in meeting the educational needs of all our students," she said.

Narrabeen Sports High School was also named as one of the fastest growing.

Narrabeen Sports High is one of the fastest growing, growing by 118.8 per cent change over the past five years, while Dee Why Public primary school grew by 105.4 per cent.

Girraween Public, which has absorbed 695 extra students over the last 10 years and has 14 students for every teacher, is adapting quickly to the need for more teachers, P & C president Jane Kelly said.

"Because of the rapid growth each year, when we get to the middle of the year we have to reassign some students to new classes," she said.

"As the school grows, the department is allowing the school to employ the requisite teachers.

"Our limiting factor is space, where these classes are going to go. We are waiting to hear from the Department to get some more permanent double-storey buildings.

"Space at the school is becoming our biggest issue."

As was Cronulla Public School in Sydney’s south.

In Sydney's south, enrolment at Cronulla Public School has increased by 83.5 per cent, faster than any other school in the region.

Wahroonga Adventist School on the North Shore has grown from 200 to 436 students over the past five years.

In Sydney's Hills District, Ropes Crossing Public School has increased by 241.3 per cent since 2013, from 225 students to 768 last year.

Kellyville Ridge has grown 50 per cent over the past decade, but parents said the school managed its growth well.