REVEALED: Banora Point cafe wins Tweed’s best coffee

NUMBER ONE: Dulcie & Edna have been voted as having the region’s best coffee. Co-owners Matthew Schnitzerling and Nathan Bultitude said the secret to their great coffee was having a good roaster, good training and consistency.

NUMBER ONE: Dulcie & Edna have been voted as having the region’s best coffee. Co-owners Matthew Schnitzerling and Nathan Bultitude said the secret to their great coffee was having a good roaster, good training and consistency.

AFTER starting just six months ago and enduring a rollercoaster ride through COVID-19 Tweed cafe Dulcie & Edna have been voted as having the region's best coffee.

"Awesome" was the reaction from cafe owner Matthew Schnitzerling when told readers had listed them number one in the Tweed Daily's voting poll.

Schnitzerling and business partner Nathan Bultitude were both keen to set up a cafe and when the issue of a name arose the men decided with its retro fit-out the cafe would be a fitting tribute to their grandmothers Dulcie and Edna.

"We both love our grandma's" Schnitzerling said.

Dulcie & Edna was voted the region's best coffee by Tweed Daily News readers. Photo: Facebook.

Schnitzerling said the secret to their great coffee was having a good roaster, good training and consistency.

"We have a really good roaster in Brisbane, Parallel Roasters, and consistency," he said.

"Everything is looked at, we weigh everything. It's just being patient and putting love into what we do.

"All the staff are trained to do all things consistently and we use Norco milk. It's a great local milk."

Schnitzerling said COVID-19 restrictions had delivered the new business owners a stressful time but they had remained open with take away and were now back to capacity.

"We've had a lot of community support," he said.

Dulcie & Edna's flourless mandarin and macadamia mini cakes.

The cafe has an all day dining menu and they pride themselves on their homemade bakes and food made from scratch.

The cafe also makes a range of its own relishes and pickles.

Schnitzerling said their chef created their menus seasonally with their new winter menu coming out soon.

Dulcie & Edna is at 21 Amaroo Dr, Banora Point. Phone 07 5513 1420 or view their menu on Facebook.