Revealed: Boys’ heinous gang rape of young girl

Four boys jailed for the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl and indecent treatment of another under 16 have appealed their sentences.

Details of the shocking offences can be revealed after Brisbane Court of Appeal published their decisions this week.

The boys, aged between 15 and 17 at the time, targeted two girls between January and March 2018, filming their vile acts in the process.

The first girl, aged 15-and-a-half, met one of the boys on January 20 for sex but was not ware two others would be present.

At an abandoned house, the trio forced the girl to perform oral sex, groped her, rubbed her vagina and committed carnal knowledge.

One of the boys filmed their actions and threatened to send it to the girl's relatives.

On February 13, the same girl was walking home from school before all four boys guided her to a different abandoned house.

The boys forced the girl to perform oral sex and committed carnal knowledge against her.

She did not give consent for any of the actions and was warned not to report the incident.

A second girl, aged 17, agreed to meet one of the boys for sex on March 10 but did not go.

A day later, she met with one of the boys at another abandoned house but was confronted by the group of four.

The boys raped the girl and forced her to perform oral sex.

The girl was threatened with a switchblade and warned footage would be released if she reported the incident.

Three of the boys were sentenced to five years' detention in Brisbane Children's Court in September last year. The fourth boy received four-and-a-half years' detention.

Each of the boys has appealed their sentence on the grounds they are manifestly excessive and convictions should not have been recorded.

They claim more consideration should have been given to the aspects of criminality between the co-accused, their diverse backgrounds and the "parity principle".

Justice Williams dismissed all their appeals.

He said the group's actions were "brutal and premeditated" and displayed "coercive, threatening, violent and intimidating" behaviour.

"It is the group element which heightens the confidence and dominance of the offenders... (it) was brutal and premeditated," Justice Williams said.

"Each of the applicants was involved as a principal offender in what colloquially would be described as a 'gang rape.'"

Justice Williams explained the circumstances of the offending justified the recording of a conviction and each of the boys' sentences were properly considered.

One of the boys had raised concerns about the potential cancellation of his Visa.

Justice Williams said the boy's status as a refugee was already taken into account and the appeal "did not add much to the submissions".

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

