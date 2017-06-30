19°
News

REVEALED: Byron scheme that 'wrecked lives' world-wide

Hamish Broome
| 30th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”.
Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FIVE years ago Byron Bay woman Nyoli Scobie was living the kind of jetsetting luxury life most people dream about, but unbeknown to her, it was too good to be true.

The former advertising sales rep was living in Hollywood doing million-dollar deals with clients who were fighting in their rush to sign on the dotted line.

She couldn't believe her luck.

But this was a scheme that would wreak financial ruin on hundreds of unwitting investors in Australia, the Middle East, and North America.

For Ms Scobie it all started in February 2012, when she responded to a sales job advertisement for a company called Glamour Nail and invited to a luxury Coopers Shoot mansion where she was given an offer too good to refuse.

'More money than we'd ever thought of in our lives'

"We were promised we were going to earn more money than we'd ever thought of in our lives, and we were going to travel the world," she said.

The "entrepreneur" who called himself Daniel Hannah told them about a revolutionary vending machine which could paint polish on nails and print intricate images on them.

It was a brilliant invention but there was just one problem - it didn't really exist. It hadn't been made.

But Ms Scobie didn't know that then. She jumped at the opportunity, and within weeks had sold hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in licensing agreements for the machine covering Australia.

 

Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”.
Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”. Marc Stapelberg

 

In April 2012 she was flown to Dubai, put up at one of the best hotels, and tasked with selling millions of dollars in distribution rights across the Middle East.

"I sold distribution rights into Lebanon ... the whole of the UAE, and I was working on Saudi Arabia and Oman. I'm dealing with people with a lot of money and power," she said.

"I had such belief in this machine I was able to sell it to anyone ... I just passed on my utter belief. It was a bloody good idea."

Then in June she was sent to a massive licensing and distribution rights show in Las Vegas, to staff a lavish $500,000 stall to sell the machines for the first time to North America.

Warning: Don't look inside the box...

Mr Hannah had cobbled together a "prototype" machine which sales reps would use as an example of how the machine would work. But the reps were told never to look inside. Because all that was inside was a hair dryer taped in position to dry people's nails.

"But I was told this was the prototype I was working with and all the new (ones) were getting made in Korea," Ms Scobie said.

Everyone seemed to buy the story, because they loved the machine.

"I sold millions of dollars from February to July, I was on a roll," Ms Scobie said.

"I was working out of the Peninsula in Beverley Hills ... living in a suite, living on Sunset (Boulevard). Then he (Mr Hannah) got me a house in the Hollywood Hills, right near the Church of Scientology."

'We were all petrified' of the boss

It was around that time Ms Scobie started to get concerned phone calls from clients she had signed up a few months prior, asking where the machines were. The promised delivery date had been postponed at least three times.

That's when she was exposed to another side of Mr Hannah.

"We all knew there was something not right with him, because he would yell and scream at people ... we were all petrified (of) him," Ms Scobie said.

"When you took money from people, you were never allowed to speak to (customers) ever again ... that was the rule. But I kept breaking the rules ... being an honest person, behind his back I was actually speaking to these people."

Mr Hannah was so furious, he stopped paying her.

ACCC, ASIC 'didn't want to know'

In August, Ms Scobie left LA and returned to Australia, making up a story that her grandmother was dying.

She quietly contacted the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission about Mr Hannah's activities, and they "didn't want to know", followed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and Channel Nine's A Current Affair, which both showed no interest.

Then in February 2013, Mr Hannah abruptly shut Glamour Nail's Byron Bay office.

"Everyone lost their jobs," Ms Scobie said.

It was then she found out the man she knew as Daniel Hannah had gone by a string of other aliases, and had a long track record of similar operations in Australia prior to Glamour Nail but had somehow been free to continue launching new ones.

A wanted man

The ACCC launched legal action against a "Daniel Albert" in the Federal Court in 2005 and 2006 over three fake technology products and sale of distributor rights for up to $160,000. Albert admitted he had misled and deceived 37 small business investors over the "business opportunities".

He was eventually arrested in New Zealand in 2015 and jailed for 15 months in December 2016 over a vending machine investment scheme in 2007 which netted more than $500,000 from a Christchurch man.

He faces deportation to Australia upon his imminent release, and is currently under active investigation from the NSW Police Fraud and Cybercrime Squad.

'It just wrecked people's lives all over the world'

Ms Scobie said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in the scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people" looking for ways to invest retirement money, or equity in their home.

She is still bewildered over the scale of the scheme.

"In one year we sold millions-of-millions of dollars worth of stuff which didn't even exist," Ms Scobie said.

She said victims of Mr Hannah's scheme included a Lennox Head family that lost their entire inheritance and retirement savings while another had a mental breakdown over the losses.

"People lost marriages ... a lady in Lebanon, her husband left her and took the kids. She was (removed) from the family," she said.

"It just wrecked people's lives all over the world."

NSW Police would not comment on the status of the investigation into Mr Hannah's activities, but said no charges had been laid.

 

Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”.
Nyoli Scobie, of Byron Bay, said she felt ashamed about being a pawn in a scheme which received millions of dollars from "everyday people”. Marc Stapelberg
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  glamour nail investment scheme

Everest in 18 hours: the toughest marathon on earth

Everest in 18 hours: the toughest marathon on earth

CHRIS Evans knew he could die on Mt Everest but that didn’t stop him from taking on the toughest marathon imaginable.

Commitment to find new home for Murwillumbah SES

Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant and SES Commander Wayne Pettit at Murwillumbah SES.

Government promises to work with council to replace 'untenable' HQ.

BEER COLUMN: Rich drops best for temperature dip

Fire Falcon beer.

CHEERS TO BEERS with Bob Anthony

Hastings Point unhappy with Hollywood over movie set

Jason Momoa will star in the movie Aquaman

Hastings Point is taking aim at Hollywood and Warner Bros

Local Partners

Ground-breaking research to supply Asian sushi market

RESEARCH taps into massive market to create a link between Australian and Japanese aquaculture.

The emotional stress of blood cancer

Those diagnosed with a blood cancer go through a gruelling regime of treatment.

Every two hours someone in Australia will die from a blood cancer

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of space, the solid brick and tile residence...

Detonate or Renovate?

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Price Guide...

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north towards Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning...

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 2 $659,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 1 JULY 2017 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low maintenance...

Rare Opportunity - Charming Original Home in A Perfect Location

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

This much-loved original home is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river and hinterland. With...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 10:00 - 10:30AM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the...

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 11:00 - 11:30AM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently located...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $780,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be offered fully furnished ready to go. Located on the NSW side of...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $510,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome schooling...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!