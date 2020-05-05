Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A staggering number of jobs have been lost in the food and accommodation industry.
A staggering number of jobs have been lost in the food and accommodation industry.
Business

REVEALED: Huge number of food and hotel jobs lost

by Hayden Johnson
5th May 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST one-in-three jobs in Queensland's accommodation and food industry has been lost since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large swathes of the sector in mid-March, new data reveals.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the number of employee jobs in the industry has fallen by 33.4 per cent nationally.

In Queensland, where many businesses remain open for takeaway, total food and accommodation jobs fell 30.1 per cent.

At 29.2 per cent, only the Northern Territory recorded a lower fall.

Job losses in accommodation and food services were greatest in South Australia, -39.7 per cent and Victoria, -35.6 per cent.

Between March 14 and April 18 total employee jobs decreased by 7.5 per cent, while total wages paid by employers decreased by 8.2 per cent.

"The industries which lost the most jobs continued to be accommodation and food services (-33.4 per cent) and arts and recreation services (-27.0 per cent)," ABS' Head of Labour Statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.

Accommodation and food jobs worked by people aged 20-29 fell 40.8 per cent while those worked by people over 70 decreased 43.7 per cent.

ACCOMMODATION, FOOD JOBS FALL

National: 33.4 per cent

New South Wales: 33.4 per cent

Victoria: 35.6 per cent

Queensland: 30.1 per cent

South Australia 39.7 per cent

Western Australia: 31.5 per cent

Tasmania: 32.3 per cent

Northern Territory: 29.2 per cent

ACT: 32.7 per cent

Originally published as REVEALED: Huge number of food, hotel jobs lost

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health job losses politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE: Search is on for the Tweed’s favourite hairdresser

        premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for the Tweed’s favourite hairdresser

        Fashion & Beauty The Daily put the call out to find the region’s favourite hairdresser and were overwhelmed by the response. Vote in our poll to decide the winner

        Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        premium_icon Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        News Premier says Queensland travel to come before border openings

        ‘Ridiculous’: Light rail electric shock over secret detail

        premium_icon ‘Ridiculous’: Light rail electric shock over secret detail

        News ‘It feels like we don’t matter like Stage 1 light rail all over again’

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days