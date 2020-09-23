Menu
Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Mantonn, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.
REVEALED: Items police say Ballina brothers used in stabbing

Liana Turner
23rd Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A SHARD of broken glass and a smashed Jack Daniels bottle are alleged to be the weapons used during a stabbing in Byron Bay.

Ballina brothers Tory John Martin-Manton, 24 and Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, were yesterday refused bail in Byron Bay Local Court following their arrest at Apex Park early Sunday morning.

Both men have been charged with affray and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent over an incident during which they’re alleged to have stabbed Gregory Martin, a man the court heard was unknown to them.

According to court documents, police will allege Jarett Martin-Manton used broken glass to wound Mr Martin.

His brother is alleged to have used a broken Jack Daniels bottle to inflict injuries.

Police were called to Apex Park about 12.30am on Sunday and they will allege Mr Martin sustained wounds to his back, chest and neck.

Neither of the accused have entered formal pleas to their charges.

Before court on Monday, police prosecutor, sergeant Chris Martin, spoke of the alleged victim’s “extensive” injuries and the “strong prosecution case”.

“The officer-in-charge is collecting CCTV this morning, he’s already viewed it,” he said.

Sgt Martin told the court the brief of evidence would be complete “in the next couple of weeks, if not earlier”.

Both accused applied for bail but it was refused.
They will return to court on November 16.

