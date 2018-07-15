REVEALED: Kim and Michelle's near-perfect backyard oasis

Kim and Michelle now have a new backyard thanks to House Rules.

KIM and Michelle will feel like they're in Bali when they step into their backyard in Tweed Heads South.

Their fellow House Rules teams delivered some of their best work yet, according to the show's judges.

The transformation, which was revealed on tonight's show, was praised as nearly flawless with notoriously tough judge Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen awarding two perfect 10's to Chiara and David and Mel and Dave.

Mel and Dave covered the boulder retaining wall with a stylish wood feature panel. Channel 7

The competitive couples brought out the best in each other, working with a steep site and some tricky spaces to produce a luxurious private retreat for Kim complete with an outdoor bath, a refreshed family pool area with sleek glass fencing and a colourful children's play area.

"There's an amazing sense of thoughtfulness and storytelling," Bowen said of Chiara and David's work.

"It's exuberant and sexy and fun. This is one of the best things they've ever done."

Chiara and David's outdoor bath is a hit with the judges. What will Kim think? Channel 7

Wendy Moore was equally full of praise for Mel and Dave's 'wild' play area, which used to be a dumping ground for palm fronds. Michelle's two children and her nephew all live at the house, so a playground for the kids was essential.

"They've used a very difficult space in a clever way," she said.

"It feels like an adventure zone... and this can grow with the kids."

The House Rules judges were bowled over by this multi-use play space. Channel 7

Kim and Michelle will deliver their feedback and scores tomorrow night. They will be crucial to the final leaderboard for the round, with only three teams progressing to the finals.

House Rules continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

House Rules leaderboard backyards week 3

Toad and Mandy: 29

Chiara and David: 28

Mel and Dave: 27

Josh and Brandon: 19