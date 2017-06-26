22°
News

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

Javier Encalada
| 26th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.
TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FIVE Northern Rivers and Tweed residents will be part of the first ever series of Ninja Warrior Australia.

Thousands applied and faced a rigorous selection process, but only the absolute best have been given the chance to push themselves beyond their physical and emotional limits.

For 250 ordinary Aussies the wait is over to take their shot at glory.

All competitors, male and female,will tackle the same obstacles throughout five heats, three semi-finals and the ultimate grand final.

The local athletes participating are:

Lisa Parkes

  • Age: 43
  • Occupation: Health & wellness retreat director / Personal trainer
  • Lives: Byron Shire

 

BANGALOW: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Lisa Parkes.
BANGALOW: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Lisa Parkes.

Mum of three Lisa Parkes, has dedicated her life to fitness, enjoying soccer, circus, running, OCR, triathlons, Ironman and climbing.

After competing as a national level gymnast in her younger years, Lisa was due to compete in the Aerobics World Championships in South Africa.

However, after flying out there she was involved in a horrific car accident the day before competition.

With a broken back and neck the doctors told her she was paralysed with no hope of ever walking again. She decided to prove them wrong.

Lisa went through rehabilitation for six months, learning to walk again - she says "the mind is a powerful thing".

She wants to show her kids how to love life and live every moment like it's your last, so being part of Ninja Warrior is a big moment for Lisa, who wants prove she can do anything and "hit that red button".

Freddie Flintoff describes Lisa as a "true inspiration" to himself and the entire crowd.

Rusty Roberts

  • Age: 44
  • Occupation: Elvis impersonator and Personal trainer
  • Lives: Banora Point
  • Ninja name: Elvis Ninja

 

BANORA POINT: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Rusty Roberts.
BANORA POINT: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Rusty Roberts.

His biggest passion in life is is Elvis Presley. Elvis's death was a life-changing event for him and he has been collecting memorabilia ever since. His obsession with The King has gone as far as naming one of his kids Elvis.

His other passion is fitness and he regularly competes in kickboxing, triathlons and Taekwondo, winning many medals for his achievements.

Rusty currently holds the largest Elvis collection (more than 20,000 pieces) in the country and often dresses up as the star to perform shows.

He fears the Elvis costume might slow him down on the Ninja Warrior course so 'would have to create an Elvis sports line'.

Tom Hazell

  • Age: 30
  • Occupation: Truck driver
  • Lives: East Lismore

 

EAST LISMORE: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Tom Hazell.
EAST LISMORE: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Tom Hazell.

An easy-going, charismatic, truck driver defying the stereotype, Tom Hazell has a passion for elite obstacle course racing, rock climbing, CrossFit, and dirt biking.

Since discovering obstacle course racing and a love for the show, Tom has turned his shed into a home-built Ninja Warrior obstacle course, complete with peg board, salmon ladder, monkey bars, three metre vertical wall and cliffhangers of varying widths - some as narrow as 17mm.

His dad died in a car crash when he was only five years old and he was raised by his hippy mum in the bush, relying on solar power and enjoying an active, outdoorsy lifestyle without the distractions of television or computers.

Fred Dorrington

  • Age: 27
  • Occupation: Carpenter/Boat builder
  • Lives: Lismore

 

LISMORE: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Fred Dorrington.
LISMORE: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Fred Dorrington.

Calm and collected Aussie boat builder Fred Dorrington has been living in the UK for the past four years.

It was during this time that he competed in the UK version of Ninja Warrior, and placed 3rd overall. Paying homage to his Aussie roots, he ran the course in green and gold and had his didgeridoo with him to represent his heritage.

The experience has spurred him on to train harder and become the first Ninja Warrior on his home turf of Australia. In preparation, he has turned his shed into a Ninja training gym, complete with climbing wall, bars, salmon ladder and token table tennis table.

Fred is looking forward to using his experience to his advantage .

Jaymes Wright

  • Age: 26
  • Occupation: Personal Trainer and former soldier
  • Lives: Tweed Heads

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.
TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

 

Laid-back, confident and adventurous, Jaymes Wright followed his childhood dream to be a soldier.

After six years of hard graft in the Australian Army Reserves, Jaymes decided to pursue a new dream and became a personal trainer two years ago.

Originally from the UK, Jaymes has many strings to his bow and boasts calisthenics, surfing, skating and basketball as some of his many skills.

Despite his ultimate fear of being eaten by a shark, Jaymes has proven himself as adept in the water as he is on dry land, surfing from age five to a competitive level and becoming the first guy to ever do calisthenics on a stand up paddleboard.

One day, Jaymes would like to run his own calisthenics gym but in the meantime has set his mind to conquering the Ninja course, secure in the knowledge his skills in calisthenics and weight training, in addition to his infantry experience, will give him the edge he needs to succeed.

  • Australian Ninja Warrior will debut on Sunday, July 9, at 7pm on the Nine Network.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  nine network ninja warrior northern rivers entertainment tv whatson

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Car find following fatal Tweed Heads shooting

Car find following fatal Tweed Heads shooting

POLICE have found a suspect white Holden Commodore on Steep St at Tweed Heads that may be connected to Saturday's murder.

Surf Scene: Piper plays a winning tune

Coolangatta 16-year-old Piper Harrison carved to victory at the Queensland Open State women's title at D'bah.

"This has been a dream of mine for ages”

Tweed shooting victim known as 'the enforcer'

Ace Hall was shot in the stomach and later died. Picture: Facebook.

Ace John Anthony Hall, 31, died after being shot in the stomach

Tweed shooting: Labor stands by its anti-bikie laws

Ace Hall was known to police.

Sources said Mr Hall was known in the drug scene as an “enforcer”.

Local Partners

Blueberries help property market boom

Rural property market reflects expansion of blueberry industry into the Clarence and growth in the cattle market

Nature: the best learning tool

Learning by doing makes for the best outcomes as part of the new Nature Explorers program at Pottsville Community Pre-school.

NATURE EXPLORERS Igniting Learning Naturally

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be offered fully furnished ready to go. Located on the NSW side of...

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 1 $659,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 1 JULY 2017 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low maintenance...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $500,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome schooling...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

you will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque views. There is a feeling of peace in this stunning home with...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $780,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

Rare Opportunity - Charming Original Home in A Perfect Location

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $525,000 ...

This much-loved original home is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river and hinterland. With...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 $620,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 11:00 - 11:30AM Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 10:00 - 10:30AM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the...

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!