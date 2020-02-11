Revealed: Most popular place to get married on Coast

New data has revealed where most couples are choosing to tie the knot on the Gold Coast – with one area surging in popularity.

LOVED up couples on the Gold Coast are clambering to one hinterland suburb to tie the knot, earning it the title of region's most popular wedding destination.

The latest Queensland Government data reveals more marriages occurred on Mount Tamborine than any other suburb across the Gold Coast in the past three years running.

The suburb is the fifth most popular destination in the state beaten by Brisbane, Maleny, Noosa Heads and Townsville.

Mount Tamborine served as the venue for 355 weddings in 2019, a jump from 314 in 2018.

Surfers Paradise and Austinville have both have both overtaken Mudgeeraba as the Gold Coast's second and third most popular wedding hot spots.

Event planner and styler Marisha Quince from Magnolia Studios.

Natural Bridge was host to the smallest number of ceremonies on the Coast last year, with just five weddings taking place at the Springbrook National Park attraction.

According to event planner and styler Marisha Quince from Magnolia Studios, wedding trends have changed significantly in the past decade, with couples chasing more intimate ceremonies.

"Mt Tamborine is definitely a favourite for anyone wanting those scenic views, the Tweed coast is also becoming quite a hub for gorgeous relaxed weddings and of course our stunning beaches are always a popular choice as well," Ms Quince told the Bulletin.

"I have found couples are moving away from the more traditional wedding and trending towards a more relaxed style, focusing on personalisation and really enjoying their day with their closest friends and family."

"Elopements and micro weddings are also gaining popularity."

Couples are said to be chasing more intimate ceremonies.

According to Ms Quince the inclusion of family pets within the ceremony has become common place.

"For many their pets are an important member of the family," she said.

"I always recommend for couples to remember it is their one and only wedding day and they should do what truly represents them as a couple instead if worrying about others expectations."

Figures also show a significant downturn in the wedding industry locally with the city playing host to 2777 weddings in 2019 - a drop of 15.1 per cent on the year before.

Across the state there was a 7.3 per cent drop in ceremonies last year.