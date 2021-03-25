REVEALED: Number of rescues on Tweed’s beaches

A new report reveals the number of rescues performed by life guards at Tweed beaches.

Out of more than 130,000 people who visited 10 beaches across the far north coast, only 21 needed rescuing according to a new report.

The Australian Lifeguard Service Tweed Shire Council Summer 2020-21 report reveals rescues were performed at Cabarita, Casuarina, Duranbah, Fingal, Hastings Point, North Kingscliff, Kingscliff and Pottsville beaches.

No rescues were performed at Pottsville South or Salt beaches.

Cabarita Beach.

Four incidents were outlined in the report including; a 45-year-old man acting aggressively towards members of the public at Duranbah, an intoxicated man drifting in and out of consciousness before he was rescued, a 13-year-old girl who complained of an injured hip while walking out of the water at Cabarita and a 23-year-old woman who was found facedown in the water at Hastings Point found to be having an epileptic seizure before she regained consciousness and was taken to Tweed Hospital.

Beaches across Tweed were busy over the summer.

A total of 164 law enforcement actions were taken across the beaches, with Pottsville recording 112 actions.

According to the report the total beach attendance recorded between December 1 and January 31 was 131,320, down from 147,839 the previous summer.

The report states this may have been due to weather patterns which resulted in 125 hours of beach closures due to dangerous surf.

“Border restrictions may have also played a role in affecting the tourism numbers in the area,” the report states.

The report also shows the beaches were closed 26 hours due to pollution, 16.5 due to sharks, sven due to storms and 2.5 for other reasons – a total of 177 hours.

The most popular beach was Duranbah with 24,711 visitors followed by Kingscliff with 17,205.

First aid was implemented 158 times, with minor marine stings accounting for 137 times.

In the report, lifeguards noted an increase of residents using the beach between Salt and Cabarita where new housing estates had been completed.

“It is expected that this will get busier in the future due to the numerous beach entry points as well as the completion of the new hospital and other developments,” the report states.

“Overall, these results indicate that it was another successful summer for lifeguards on Tweed Shire Council beaches.”