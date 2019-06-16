Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFFLUENT: Tintenbar has the fifth highest-earning residents per median weekly household wage. On average Tintenbar residents bring home $1631 per week.
AFFLUENT: Tintenbar has the fifth highest-earning residents per median weekly household wage. On average Tintenbar residents bring home $1631 per week. Marc Stapelberg
News

REVEALED: Our highest earners and where they live

Jackie Munro
by
16th Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 19th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is a $1262 difference per week between the Northern Rivers' highest and lowest earners/ household incomes.

While the Australian average median weekly household income sits at $1534, there are a number of Northern Rivers towns and villages which are earning well-above the national average.

Tweed Valley's Casuarina tops the list, earning an average $1913 weekly wage, followed by Ballina Shire's Cumbalum on $1800 and Tweed's Terranora with $1752.

Richmond Hill residents earn an average $1703 per week, followed by Tintenbar with $1631 while North Casino residents bring home an average of $1605 per week.

Ewingsdale and Lennox Head are both over the national average, earning $1592 and $1577 respectively, while Byron Shire's Suffolk Park rounds out the list just below the national average, earning $1514.

The lowest weekly income earner is Nimbin, earning a median income of only $651.

australian bureau of statistics ballina shire bernard salt futurenorthernrivers lismore tweed valley weekly household income
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman shamed for 'animal cruelty' by anonymous note

    Woman shamed for 'animal cruelty' by anonymous note

    News The woman received the note in her mailbox.

    Tweed light-rail to progress through concept plan

    Tweed light-rail to progress through concept plan

    Politics Tweed's connection to the Gold Coast takes another step forward

    Say goodbye to driver’s licences

    Say goodbye to driver’s licences

    News Plan to go digital in one Australian state

    Two-day crime blitz leads to 20 arrests on North Coast

    Two-day crime blitz leads to 20 arrests on North Coast

    Crime More of these operations would be conducted in the future