REVEALED: Queensland's top 100 rising sport stars

From league to footy, basketball to softball, athletics to hockey, the talent keeps rolling on and on. Here are 100 of the top Queensland's sporting rookies on the rise.

St Peters Lutheran College sprinter Torrie Lewis, Thursday, November 19, 2020 Picture: Richard Walker

ATHLETICS

TORRIE LEWIS

Lewis is a brilliant St Peters Lutheran College sprint whose 100m PB is a lightning 11.57 seconds - and she is aged just 15 years. St Peters also has a second explosive sprint schoolgirl, Hilal Durmaz. Both are thrilling prospects

JOSHUA COWLEY

The 2018 youth Olympian is chasing hard for a place in the 2022 Commonwealth Games team. A long jumper, Cowley is so impressive that his coach Stacy Taurima likens his work ethic and resilience to the great Olympic hurdles champion Sally Pearson.

ASHLEY MOLONEY

The Regent's Park decathlete is the sleeping giant of world athletics. It is difficult to put into words the potential of this strapping, multiskilled athlete. Moloney, a Brisbane Boys College old boy, is learning off veteran jumps coach Eric Brown and his training partner, Rio Olympic Cedric Dubler.

Bendere Oboya has Ellie Beer. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

ELLIE BEER

At 16 years of age, Ellie Beer was the youngest Australian ever to compete at a track and field world championships, running in the 4x400m relay. Still a tender age, Beer can draw on that big event experience when she is next on the starting blocks.

ASHLEY WONG

From Nudgee College, Wong is a 200m sprinter who runs like the wind. Earlier this year Wong ran a new 200m PB of 21.89s, a sizzling time given it was just outside the under 16 state record set in 1992 (Mark Sills) and also marginally short of the 15 years Qld Schools State record of 21.88 set in 1998 (Damian Bock).

CAITLIN HANNIGAN

Sporting enthusiasts, write down the name Caitlin Hannigan and each year prior to the start of a Commonwealth or Olympic Games, scan the Australian athletics team and see if you can spot her name. Because it would surprise no one to see the race walker, an old girl of Beenleigh's Trinity College, progress all the way.

Lyvante Su’emai of Marsden State High School represented Australia.

LYVANTE SU'EMAI and ANGELINA TIGNANI

Both are brilliant field athletes. Su'emai is from the Springwood Sharks Little Athletics Centre set-up, a young woman proud of her heritage, her school community at Marsden SHS and her family. Tignani initially came through Algester Little Athletics system and was schooled at St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School.

ISABELLA HARTE

St Margaret's Anglican School student Isabella Harte created Queensland athletics history earlier in the year when she became the first 14-year-old to win the state 3000m under 20 and open championship race. She scorched to a 10 second personal best time at the Queensland State Athletics Centre.

Kai-Noa Wynyard playing for the Australians at the under 18 Baseball Series held at Lismore, Australia. Supplied: SMP Images/Baseball.com.au

BASEBALL

BRANDAN BIDOIS

Years of playing in his backyard with his brother Nick has paid off for Pine Hills Lightning baseballer Brandan Bidois who has signed with US Major League Baseball organisation the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is one of the sport's most thrilling prospects

KAI-NOA WYNYARD

Kai-Noa Wynyard is a Texas Rangers signing. The right hander from Redcliffe Padres has been a fixture in Australian youth teams throughout his career.

JACK WATERS

Jack Waters who has committed to division one college Grand Canyon University for 2021. A pitcher, the 17-year-old who plays for the Gold Coast's Coomera Cubs will link up with the Antelopes in the US fall of 2021.

BOXING

JUSTIS HUNI

Is this man destined to become Australia's first heavyweight Olympic Games gold medallist? The hulking youngster from the Bethania Boxing Club, Huni has swept all before him and now has his eyes set on the biggest prize of all.

Izaack Powell of Brisbane Roar on the attack during the Round 12 A-League match between the Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar FC late last year. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

FOOTBALL

KAI TREWIN

Highly skilled midfield defender who made his professional debut in a Round 22 clash between Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers, helping Brisbane Roar to victory.

IZAACK POWELL

A tremendous left back who started with Moreton Bay United and progressed via the Australian under 19s into the Brisbane Roar NPL set-up.

JORDAN COURTNEY-PERKINS

A central defender for the Brisbane Roar, the Joey's representative became the youngest player to play for the Brisbane Roar at 16 years, 9 months and 1 days.

PAIGE RILEY

Riley was nominated for W-League Young Player of the Year last season, represented the Australia under 19 squad and played Champions League in Europe.

Harriet Nicholson, Samantha Wicks, Nora Misa, Danielle Taylor, Reilley Batcheldor from the Wildcats.

NETBALL

The Wildcats have some of netball's best young prospects including ANNIE LAWRIE who stepped up from the Ruby Series competition to play a key role in the QUT Wildcats 2019 finals campaign after another talented teammate, REILLEY BATCHELDOR, was injured. Also watch out for 2019 grand final MVP, DANIELLE TAYLOR, fellow Queensland Fusion selections LENORA MISA and LEESA MI MI. Another exciting prospect is CHARLIE BELL, a St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School old girl.

Phoebe Robinson and Laura Chancellor went to the 2019 world junior rowing championships.

ROWING

ROBINSON and CHANCELLOR

Australia's World junior champion doubles pairing are two of the state's most promising young rowers. Phoebe, from the Toowong Club, has taken a scholarship to go to Syracuse University in the US, while her mate Laura Chancellor is at University in Sydney, but will still represent Queensland.

LUCY THEODORE

Theodore is another world championship junior representative who is so highly thought of, she recently spent a week training with the country's elite during a camp the Rowing Australia's Penrith headquarters.

Bulls Matthew Willans.

CRICKET

MATT WILLANS

Giant fast bowler out of the Brisbane Boys College and University systems who remains one of Queensland's brightest prospects.

CONNOR SULLY

A Norths product, Sully was a teammate of Willans and starred alongside his fast bowling mate for the Australian under 19 team.

BENJI FLOROS

A late bloomer, the brother of ex-Queensland player Jason is a tremendous prospect from the Wynnum-Manly club who earned a rookie contract within the Bulls system. Benji's Wynnum-Manly teammate Corey Hunter is another to watch.

JACK CLAYTON

The stylish Clayton earned a Queensland Bulls contract the old fashioned way - by scoring a mountain of runs in club cricket for University. He is another out of the impressive BBC private school system.

Hornets v Western Suburbs, Katherine Raymont Shield. Hornets' Georgia Voll.

GEORGIA VOLL

Voll is now not a rookie on the rise. She has risen - all the way into the WBBL Heat team. Still a schoolgirl next season, watch for Voll to have a greater impact given her leanings from 2020.

VOLLEYBALL

JACK McINTOSH

Iona College student Jack McIntosh is one of the sport's best young prospects who made regional and state age representative teams before earning a place in the national youth development squad

CHLOE RYDER

Ryder is a force to reckon with on the volleyball court, who earlier this year was announced MVP of the Queensland Beach Volleyball Tour and was also selected as a member of the National Australian indoor team.

CHAZ PUCKO

Pucko is out of the Craigslea SHS highly rated volleyball program, having first represented Australia at the Arafura Games in 2019, while earlier this year made the Volleyball Australia Junior Development Program Men's Squad.

CALE MARTIN

The year 11 student is in his third year of volleyball, Martin was named in the Volleyball Australia Junior Development Program Men's Squad and aims to represent Australia at the under 18 Asian Men's Volleyball Championships.

CHLOE DURSTON

Durston gained valuable international experience when she was selected on the Australian Women's Junior Tour to the Philippines, confirming her place in the national Junior Development Program Women's Squad.

MICHALA STRATI

Strati is another in the Australian Junior Development Program Women's Squad.

JASMINE FLEMING

The St Aidan's Anglican Girls School product is a member of the Australian Junior Volleyball Development Squad and has competed internationally multiple times, with tours to the USA, Europe, Singapore and Malaysia.

CHARLOTTE DUNCAN

Duncan comes out of Kelvin Grove's year 10 volleyball excellence program where she rose to make the Australian Youth Team.

LUCAS JOSEFSEN and MATTHEW KEMP

Talents from St John's Anglican College, both boys represented Australia in youth volleyball teams and competed together at the Australian Junior Beach Volleyball Championships in March. Then Playing in Division 1 Men's at the Queensland Beach Schools Cup, they attained gold medal after remaining undefeated.

LUKE BLOOMER

The Capalaba State College student has gained experience within the Australian youth team volleyball squad, having earlier represented a silver medal-winning Queensland team at the Australian Junior Volleyball Championships in 2019.

Cassiel Rousseau. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

DIVING

Ormiston's CASSIEL ROUSSEAU is a thrilling diving prospect who produced an Australian team qualifying performance at last year's world championships when he finished ninth. The COVID-19 crisis ruined the 2020 competition, but the former gymnastic was up and running again, aiming full steam ahead toward next year's Olympic trials.

Lidiia Iakovleva made the Australian senior gymnastics team aged 16 in 2019.

GYMNASTICS

LIDIIA IAKOVLEVA

Brilliant Queensland Olympic prospect Lidiia Iakovleva will be the baby of the Australian gymnastics team if she snares a spot for the 2021 Games. After gathering valuable experience representing Australia at the 2019 world championships, Lidiia was positioned for Olympic selection when world sport was closed down due to COVID-19. But the youngster from Manly West turned disappointment into a positive when she went online to help coach hundreds of young gymnastics from around Australia during the shutdown.

GOLF

ZALI CROUCH

The Groves Christian College student is an exciting and passionate junior golf prospect. Zali Crouch, 10, has been reeling in some amazing milestones in the sport including winning the US Kids Brisbane Autumn & Spring Tour championships last year. She also received an invitation to compete at the US Kids World Championships held at the prestigious Pinehurst course. Training morning and afternoon, Zali is working hard to improve her golf, overseen by her coach, Danny Bird and her parents.

BMX

THOMAS TUCKER

Tucker is a world champion for both classes 20" and 24" for his age group. Like many young elite athletes, Tucker's year was disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis as he was meant to compete in the USA, but his time will come.

Thomas Neill from Rackley (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

SWIMMING

TOM NEILL (Rackley Centenary)

The St Joseph's Gregory Terrace old boy is the leader of the pack when it comes to Queensland swimming's Rookies on the Rise. A natural born leader, Neill is mature beyond his years and is honing in on a 1500m and 4x200m freestyle relay berth with the Dolphins.

LANI PALLISTER (Cotton Tree)

The Sunshine Coast middle distance freestyle exponent joined Neill in starring at last year's world junior swimming championships, with an 800m gold medal effort the highlight. She also comes from good stock - her month is Janelle Elford, the 1988 Olympic 400 and 800m freestyle finalist.

MOLLIE O'CALLAGHAN (St Peters Western)

From the powerhouse St Peters Western Swim Club, O'Callaghan is a thrilling schoolgirl talent who shone at the world junior championships last year. She will be in year 12 at St Peters Lutheran College when she pushes hard for Olympic Games selection as a 100m and 200m freestyle sprinter, and a 100m and 200m backstroke exponent.

Elizabeth Dekkers from the Newmarket Racers.

ELIZABETH DEKKERS (Newmarket Racers)

Elizabeth who? Write this name down. An All Hallows' School student, Dekkers is a stunning 100m and 200m butterfly swimmer who, under the Miller family's Newmarket Racers Swim Club program, is tracking toward either Olympic Games or Commonwealth Games (2022) selection.

TOM HAUCK (All Saints)

Watch this space when it comes to Tom Hauck. From the All Saints on the Gold Coast, Hauck is a swimming rookie powerhouse who excels in the 200-400m freestyle space, plus the gruelling 200/400 IM and 200m backstroke spaces.

Meg Harris

MEG HARRIS (St Peters Western)

Another under Dean Boxall's wing at St Peters Western, the quietly spoken Harris is somewhat understated out of the pool, but in it she glides through the water with the best of them. Harris' competes in the ultra-competitive 50m and 100m freestyle space, but is right up there when it comes to top tier talent.

SAMUEL SHORT (Rackley Centenary)

Short is a sleeping giant of men's middle distance swimming who was seriously considered for a top six ranking. Dedication should be his middle name as he shadows the age group records of Aussie greats like Mack Horton, Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett. Short learnt his craft at Albany Creek Swim Club before moving to Rackley Centenary when he shares the water with Tom Neill. He is a keeper, for sure.

Jenna Forrester and Sophie Martin.

JENNA FORRESTER (St Peters Western)

Tough as teak, Forrester is slowly, but surely moving into senior Dolphins contention as she chips away and chips away at PBs the gruelling 200m and 400m freestyle and IM disciplines.

ELLA RAMSAY (St Peters Western)

The Tokyo Olympics will come too soon for Ramsay, but what about the 2022 Commonwealth Games? If she makes it, she will still be a schoolgirl at St Peters Lutheran College Springfield. Regardless, mark her down in your little black book as one of our best Rookies on the Rise in the 200m-400m IM events.

BRONTE JOB (Rackley Centenary)

The broad smiling Job is a tremendous asset to the morale around the Rackley Centenary Club. In the water she is also an outstanding backstroke prospect who had the distinction of swimming a gold medal at last year's world junior championships.

TAHLIA THORNTON (Brisbane Grammar)

Thornton made the Australian world junior championships swimming team after moving from Perth to train under David Lush. In the hotly contested backstroke field, the St Margaret's Anglican Girls' School alumni is progressing nicely.

SOPHIE MARTIN (Brisbane Grammar)

The baby of the rookie list, Martin is a young but exciting junior prospect who attends St Margaret's Anglican Girls' School. Another hard worker in her age group is Claveria Johnson-Tiamalu from St Peters Lutheran College Springfield, who is a stable mate of Ella Ramsay.

HARRY TURNER (Nudgee Swimming Club)

Turner is progressing nicely under David Proud at the Nudgee Swimming Club. Watch for his butterfly exploits in his age group at the state titles.

FLYNN SOUTHAM (Bond)

Southam is a real mover and shaker in the 15-16 years age group where he is an eye-catching performer in the 100m-200m freestyle and the 100m-200m backstroke.

ISAAC COOPER (Toowoomba Grammar School)

Sixteen-year-old Isaac Cooper is making waves on the darling in the 100m backstroke.

Pictured at the Sports Super Centre pool at Runaway Bay L-R Best friends Emma Siddle and Chelsea Hodges. Picture Mike Batterham

CHELSEA HODGES (Southport Olympic)

Hodges deservedly sneaks into the Rookies on the Rise swim list following her eye-catching junior performances. Watch this space around Hodges, and also 2019 world junior swimmers Georgia Powell and Rebecca Jacobson who gained valuable experience.

RUGBY

RHYS VAN NEK

A Melbourne Rebels signing, Van Nek is a wonderful tighthead prop prospect who claimed the Tony Shaw Medal after spearheading the Tigers scrum in Easts' grand final win during November.

DESTINY BRILL

2020 was a huge year for the Marsden SHS who started the season playing Super W for the Reds, and ended the year in Easts white-hot women's rugby side which ultimately lost the grand final to GPS in a major upset.

NICK CROSS

The big tackling Brothers flanker is a shoo-in to have a successful career and was an inspiration leader when his colts side shocked favourites University to win the 2020 colts premiership.

Rugby Union. University versus Brothers at Ballymore Stadium. Photo of Athen tackled by Sam Kelly-Knowles. 17 October 2020 Herston Picture by Richard Gosling

SAM KELLY-KNOWLES

There were times when this University backrower from the Brisbane Boys College system looked like a man playing among boys in the colts competition. Kelly-Knowles is a highly promising No. 8 or blind flanker prospect.

Marist's Floyd Aubrey in action. Picture AAPImage/ David Clark

FLOYD AUBREY and JOHN BRYANT

The best two players in the AIC school system this year, Aubrey and Bryant are contrasting players. Aubrey (Marist College Ashgrove), who has rejected offers from NRL clubs, is a wonderful outside back talent with pace and vision. Bryant is in the true tradition of St Laurence's robust No. 8s and looks a grand prospect,

KALANI THOMAS

Talk about class with a capital C. Thomas at times looked a little like Souths halfback great Brett Johnstone with his pace and skill level. An Ipswich Grammar School old boy, Thomas is one to watch at the Souths club.

SAM WALLIS

An impressive No. 8 from the powerhouse University of Queensland club who has been identified by the Reds coaching staff as a player of the future.

EMOSI TUQIRI

The cousin of dual international wing great Lote Tuqiri, Emosi is a highly skilled front rower from the GPS club who has attracted interest from southern Super organisations for season 2021. Tuqiri takes after his uncle, Lote senior, who was a feared Brisbane club rugby prop in the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.

Bruce Reville and Samson Ryan were teammates.

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

SAMSON RYAN

A thrilling ruck prospect with more skills than you can poke a stick at, Ryan has been signed from the Sherwood Magpies' club by the champion Richmond Football Club for season 2021. It comes 12 months after many good judges were certain the Lions would draft the rookie, but now the Tigers have their man.

REVILLE and BRISKEY

Richmond may have signed Samson Ryan from Sherwood Magpies, but don't be surprised if two other Magpies' rookies, fellow Toowoomba product and centre halfback Jack Briskey along with wingman Bruce Reville, attract draft interest in 2021.

Morningside QAFL player Blake Coleman. Picture credit: Highflyer Images.

BLAKE COLEMAN

Morningside's Blake Coleman was a grand final hero and now he finds himself secure in the Lions den after being drafted by the Brisbane club. Coleman is fast with a great goal sense and marking game.

NATHAN COLENSO

QAFL Rising Star winner Nathan Colenso from 2019, Colenso is a Park Ridge Pirates foundation player who started as a junior and progressed to the 2018 premiership winning side before branching out into the QAFL. It was last year playing senior footy with Morningside that the rookie really shone, culminating in his Rising Star award.

JESSE WARDLAW

Brilliant netball exponent who switched spots and now played in the AFLW competition with the Brisbane Lions. The past student of Slacks Creek State School and then John Paul College, Wardlaw dabbled in many sports including cross country and basketball, netball and touch rugby before entering the Australian football fray

TORI GROVES

Unlike Wardlaw (see above), the Beenleigh AFC came from a more traditional Australian football background and ended up being recruited at the same time into the Lions system as Wardlaw.

RUGBY LEAGUE

TESI NIU

Thrilling rugby league prospect who emerged out of Marsden State High School in 2018. A fullback, Niu had the thrill of a lifetime in fullback in an unofficial Test for his native Tonga when Tonga beat England in New Zealand and made his NRL debut for the Brisbane Broncos in 2020.

BBC centre Jack Howarth in action against TSS during their GPS Rugby clash. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

JACK HOWARTH

Brisbane Boys College premiership winning centre who was signed by the Melbourne Storm in season 2019. Howarth is a tremendous centre prospect with a splash of Wallaby great Tim Horan about him.

SAM WALKER

Walker is from the famous Toowoomba rugby league family which saw his grandfather Garry l play in the BRL and then Garry's sons Shane, Ben and Chris all feature in the NRL. A halfback, Sam is expected to make his NRL debut for the Roosters this season.

PBC player, Xavier Willison, 18. Picture: Jerad Williams

XAVIER WILLISON (Broncos)

Wonderful front rower prospect who has been signed from Palm Beach Currumbin SHS by the Broncos. Athletic with pace and ball skills, he is one for the future.

Jojo Fifita of TSS runs with the ball against BBC during their GPS Rugby clash. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

JOJO FIFITA and ALOFIANA-KHAN-PEREIRA (Gold Coast Titans)

Built like a brick outhouse but with pace, so much pace, Fifita is a thrilling prospect signed by the Gold Coast Titans. One of many exciting rookies snared by the Titans as they look to build from the ground up. Khan-Pereira is quick, so very quick. When you have as much pace as he has, anything is possible. Fifita and Alofiana Khan-Pereira are two several rookies at the club, with others including prop TRISTIAN POWELL, JAYDEN CAMPBELL, JAHREAM BULA and KLESE HAAS.

Michael Doan in action.

HOCKEY

HANNAH ASTBURY

Astbury was a Hockey One national league match winner for Brisbane Blaze who is an elite prospect in the sport. Hockey has an army of promising players pouring through the ranks including Claire Colwill, Ruby Harris, Kendra Fitzpatrick, Casey Dolkens, Dayle Dolkens, Michael Francis, Luca Brown, Liam Hart, Jade Smith, Jordn Office, Tatum Stewart, David Hubbard, Michael Doan, Zac Profke, Luke Randle, Jayden Atkinson, and Noah Gauci, many of whom are either Hockey Australia Futures Squad members of Blaze rookies.

Abby Andrews in the Australian Water Polo League fixture between Queensland Thunder and UWA Torpedoes in Fortitude Valley, Sunday, February 9, 2020 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

WATER POLO

ABBY ANDREWS

The Queensland Thunder left handed goal scorer is the baby of the Australian water polo squad which had to put its push for an Olympic Games medal on host until 2021 after the onset of the COVID crisis. Watch for Andrews on the right side of the pool, attacking with left arm shots.

Tenealle Fasala from Queensland in the Australian Water Polo League game between Queensland Thunder and Sydney Uni Lions at Fortitude Valley Pool, Sunday, March 15, 2020 (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

TENEALLE FASALA and ALICE WILLIAMS

Tenealle Fasala and Alice Williams have been added to an extended Australian water polo squad training for the Olympics. Young veteran Williams has already played for Australia but it is Fasala's first senior national squad.

Gabi Palm in the Queensland Premier League Water Polo match between Barracudas and North Brisbane Polo Bears at Fortitude Valley Pool, Sunday, October 25, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker

GABRIELLA PALM

The Brisbane Girls' Grammar School old girl has established herself as Australia's No. 1 goalie and is jumping out of her skin to play for her country at the Olympic Games. Watch for Palm to rise to the occasion on the big stage.

CHARLIZE ANDREWS

Andrews is from the same school as triple Olympian, Bronwen Knox, and has impressed greatly during her debut season with Queensland Thunder in the NPL. Andrews' iced her amazing season by starring in the North Brisbane Polo Bears Queensland Premier League grand final win.

WILL VALENTINE

The best of a promising crop of boys' rookies which includes Marcus Buchanan, Jack French and Samuel Mellick, Valentine started the water polo season a novice schoolboy, but finished competition hardened from a sink or swim debut season playing against men in the national league.

TORI KININMONTH

Kininmonth is one of a small army of exciting Queensland water polo players coming through the ranks. The daughter of Olympic rower Rachael, Kininmonth is such an impressive goal keeper that twice she has been named goal keeper of the national championships in her age group while representing the Yeronga-based Mermaids club.

St Rita's College water polo player Amelia Watt.

AMELIA WATT

2020 was a huge learning year for the St Rita's centre half forward who played her way into the Queensland Thunder squad which competed at the National Waterpolo League championships earlier this year. She then played in the Barras losing open women's Water Polo Queensland Premier League effort which was another valuable learning experience for this talented rookie.

Charters Towers softball star Stephanie Lowe. Picture: Evan Morgan

SOFTBALL

STEPHANIE LOWE

A Charter Towers girl, Lowe has refused to let her relative remoteness hold her career back. She represents Ipswich softball at state championships and made both the Queensland representative teams and the Junior Spirit World Championships side. She is also a great example to the youth of Northern Australia that you can achieve from rural areas.

RILEY JAMES

James is another country-based player (Mackay) who has been a regular in Queensland and Australian representative teams.

Grace Ellis posing at the Quest Young Stars Awards in 2019. She gained a scholarship to the USA, but of course like everyone, had 2020 disrupted dye to COVID-19. Photography: J & A Photography

BASKETBALL

GEORGIA WOOLLEY

Earlier this year the St Pauls' School student was selected to represent Queensland at the under 20 National Basketball Championships to be held at the AIS in Canberra.

GRACE ELLIS

The St Peters Lutheran College old girl is an exciting junior prospect who last year captained Queensland to a silver medal performance at the Australian under 18 championships, then won Australian under 17 selection before helping Saints to the QGSSSA premiership.

Lily Taylor

TENNIS

LILY TAYLOR and JACK McCARTHY

Kelvin Grove State College student Lily Taylor and TSS Tennis product Jack McCarthy confirmed they were rookies on the rise after winning the under 18 state junior title. From Kuraby, Taylor is part of the Kelvin Grove tennis excellence program while McCarthy is coached by Caden Hensel.

