Revealed: Secrets I’m A Celeb show doesn’t want us to know

WITH Rhonda Burchmore allowed to wear makeup in the jungle, Confidential wonders what other special dispensations the cast has been allowed on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Channel 10 would not comment when contacted after viewers noted the obvious fact 59-year-old entertainer Burchmore wore foundation and mascara during the Dreadmill challenge on Sunday night.

"Why is Rhonda covered in makeup? Thought there was no make up allowed? Isn't that contraband?" one Twitter user wrote, another adding: "Has Rhonda got makeup on?"

Rhonda Burchmore

Myf Warhurst

In tonight's episode, Burchmore and other contestants are seen improvising when it came to makeup.

Burchmore draws on her eyebrows with charcoal from the fire while British reality star Charlotte Crosby used cooking tins to straighten her hair.

Some have also questioned whether or not TV presenter Myf Warhurst is also wearing makeup.

The premise of I'm A Celebrity is that contestants must live on basic rations of food - beans and rice mostly - without any creature comforts from home.

Earlier this season, contestants gave up contraband items they had snuck into the camp, including salt, spices, an eyelash brush, a sleep mask, knives and photographs.

Producers making exceptions for celebrities to hide secret items is nothing new to the show however, with several notable examples from previous seasons kept from viewers.

Anthony Mundine and Danny Green were permitted protein shakes out the back in the medical hut during their stints in the jungle.

Anthony Mundine and Danny Green

Rugby league great Paul Harragon was given energy bars to help him compete in challenges and singer Havana Brown was also allowed a sunscreen concealer to cover a scar on her face.

Former One Nation politician David Oldfield was allowed a daily 'special diet' that included peppercorn seeds, chocolate, tomato sauce sachets and raw vegetables.

Havana Brown

And of course, Ten was forced to confirm cricket great Shane Warne was allowed to smoke when the cameras were not on him during the second season in 2016.

Brendan Fevola and Anthony Callea are also understood to have smoked that season. In other years, contestants were encouraged to vape as an alternative to smoking.

"We will not comment on individuals. But, yes, some people are smoking, as they do in the UK version of the show," a Network Ten spokeswoman said at the time.

Shane Warne

"We are encouraging them to quit and assisting them in any way we can, but it is an individual's decision. Smoking is an addiction. Although celebrities were encouraged to and tried to quit before heading into the jungle, some have struggled more than others.

"We have a full-time psychologist to help with quitting and we offer nicotine patches to help with cravings."