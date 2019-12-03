Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Honey Weate-Riwhi of Tweed Heads Public School and Chayse Kleinhans of St James Catholic School at Banora Point named the two new cranes, “McCranium” and “Straighty McStrong”, at Gold Coast Airport. Photo: Supplied
Honey Weate-Riwhi of Tweed Heads Public School and Chayse Kleinhans of St James Catholic School at Banora Point named the two new cranes, “McCranium” and “Straighty McStrong”, at Gold Coast Airport. Photo: Supplied
Community

REVEALED: Students name airport cranes

bob anthony
3rd Dec 2019 6:00 AM

THE imaginations and inventiveness of Tweed and Gold Coast students has resulted in the names ‘McCranium’ and ‘Straighty McStrong’ adorning the Gold Coast Airport construction site for the next 18 months.

The names were judged winners selected from a pool of almost 300 entries submitted by Year 3 students as part of the Name the Crane competition run by Gold Coast Airport

and construction firm Lendlease which is building the southern terminal expansion.

Honey Weate-Riwhi of Tweed Heads Public School and Chayse Kleinhans of St James Catholic Primary School at Banora Point were the two winners of the competition.

Much to the delight of the construction workers, on her entry form Honey wrote: “I gave the crane the name ‘McCranium’ because it takes brains to work a crane”.

Chayse, who named his crane ‘Straighty McStrong’, said he did so… “because cranes are straight and strong”.

Each winner will also receive $1200 worth of children’s books for their school library, with the airport’s official book retailer, The Gold Coast Store by Newslink, chipping in an additional 20 per cent on the promised $1000 winning prize.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton was delighted to join Lendlease, the winning students and their guests at the official crane naming ceremony.

“We were bowled over by the creative selection of names suggested by the students who submitted entries for our Name the Crane competition,” she said.

“We had a tough time deciding on the winning entries and thank all of the students and schools who participated. We hope they enjoyed contributing to this project, which will transform the gateway to our region.”

Some of the runner-up names included Mobo (which means tomorrow in the traditional Yugambeh language), Candy Crane, Wonder Bolt and Boing (sic).

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed police share details of recent arrests

        premium_icon Tweed police share details of recent arrests

        Crime It has been a busy week for Tweed-Byron police after arresting at least eight people in the Tweed Shire alone

        Lawless loo dash leads to big meth find for police

        premium_icon Lawless loo dash leads to big meth find for police

        News Police spoke to the man because he’d parked in a disabled lot without a permit.

        IN COURT: 57 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 57 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...

        Police confirm body not missing backpacker

        premium_icon Police confirm body not missing backpacker

        News NSW Police confirm body in bushland not Theo Hayez