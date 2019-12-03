REVEALED: Students name airport cranes

Honey Weate-Riwhi of Tweed Heads Public School and Chayse Kleinhans of St James Catholic School at Banora Point named the two new cranes, “McCranium” and “Straighty McStrong”, at Gold Coast Airport. Photo: Supplied

THE imaginations and inventiveness of Tweed and Gold Coast students has resulted in the names ‘McCranium’ and ‘Straighty McStrong’ adorning the Gold Coast Airport construction site for the next 18 months.

The names were judged winners selected from a pool of almost 300 entries submitted by Year 3 students as part of the Name the Crane competition run by Gold Coast Airport

and construction firm Lendlease which is building the southern terminal expansion.

Honey Weate-Riwhi of Tweed Heads Public School and Chayse Kleinhans of St James Catholic Primary School at Banora Point were the two winners of the competition.

Much to the delight of the construction workers, on her entry form Honey wrote: “I gave the crane the name ‘McCranium’ because it takes brains to work a crane”.

Chayse, who named his crane ‘Straighty McStrong’, said he did so… “because cranes are straight and strong”.

Each winner will also receive $1200 worth of children’s books for their school library, with the airport’s official book retailer, The Gold Coast Store by Newslink, chipping in an additional 20 per cent on the promised $1000 winning prize.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton was delighted to join Lendlease, the winning students and their guests at the official crane naming ceremony.

“We were bowled over by the creative selection of names suggested by the students who submitted entries for our Name the Crane competition,” she said.

“We had a tough time deciding on the winning entries and thank all of the students and schools who participated. We hope they enjoyed contributing to this project, which will transform the gateway to our region.”

Some of the runner-up names included Mobo (which means tomorrow in the traditional Yugambeh language), Candy Crane, Wonder Bolt and Boing (sic).