REVEALED: Tassie has the highest suburb in the nation

NEW data has exposed Hobart as the highest average consumer of cannabis and oxycodone out of all Australians capital cities, while highlighting a rise in other illicit drug use.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission's 12th National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program estimated that 11.1 tonnes of methylamphetamine was consumed in Australia during the fourth year of the Program, as well as 5.6 tonnes of cocaine, 2.6 tonnes of MDMA, and one tonne of heroin.

TASMANIA RESULTS BREAKDOWN:

Average nicotine consumption increased in capital city sites and decreased in regional sites.

While Tasmania reported a decrease in methlyamphetamine and fentanyl in capital city and regional testing sites, the vast majority of other drug consumption increased.

A national comparison in the report found that Hobart had the highest average capital city consumption of oxycodone and cannabis.

The state also recorded the highest average capital city and second highest regional excretion of MDA.

Hobart posted the second highest average capital city consumption of alcohol, nicotine, MDMA and fentanyl while the state had the second highest average regional consumption of nicotine.

Hobart recorded the highest average capital city consumption of cannabis.

The report estimated Australians spent $8.9 billion on methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and heroin in the fourth year of the program, 78 per cent of which was spent on methylamphetamine.

ACIC CEO Mr Michael Phelan APM said illicit drugs destroy lives and the fabric of many Australian communities.

"Organised crime groups make money through whatever illegal means they can and profit from the importation, manufacture, trafficking and sale of drugs that cause harm to the community," he said.

"By measuring the level of consumption of illicit drugs and legal drugs with abuse potential, the NWDMP can identify new sources of threat and be used as a key indicator of the harm posed by these substances."

The August 2020 collection covers around 56 per cent of Australia's population - about 13.2 million Australians.

Australia wide, alcohol and nicotine remain the most consumed drugs in Australia, with methylamphetamine the most consumed illicit drug.

The ACIC provides advice to government, law enforcement and policy partners on drug trends during the pandemic and period of related restrictions.

"In a year where COVID-19 has heavily impacted Australia as a whole, it has also had a marked impact on the illicit drug market," Mr Phelan.

"In the year to August 2020, the annual estimated consumption of cocaine, MDMA and heroin was at the highest level recorded by the program and the consumption of methylamphetamine at the second highest recorded level.

"That said, illicit drug consumption varied, with both record highs and record lows in regional and capital cities during the COVID-19 pandemic."

