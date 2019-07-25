Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2 Parksville Drive, New Auckland sold this month for $1,040,000
2 Parksville Drive, New Auckland sold this month for $1,040,000 realestate.com.au
Property

REVEALED: The Gladstone home that sold for seven figures

Matt Taylor
by
25th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS are continuing to snap up real estate across the region with several property sales being recorded during the month.

According to realestate.com.au, on July 5 a Parksville Dr home in New Auckland sold for a whopping $1,040,000 making it the most expensive property sale so far this month.

There have been two other properties go under the hammer over the half million mark, with a Benaraby property fetching $599,000 and a Tannum Sands home selling for $505,000.

There has been a number of sales close to that mark with a four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home on Dolphin St fetched $495,000 on July 15 in the sought-after Catalina Heights area.

Additionally, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Albatross Cl sold on June 11 for $471,000 while another four-bedroom home on Jim Whyte Way, Burua, sold for $480,000.

A New Auckland home on Katrina Blvd with an extra bedroom also attracted $480,000.

At the lower end of the market, a View St unit in West Gladstone with two bedrooms was sold for $75,000.

Meanwhile the most expensive unit was on Roseberry St for $235,000.

More Stories

houses property real estate sales townhouses units
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Cycle raises awareness about organ donation

    premium_icon Cycle raises awareness about organ donation

    News You can still join the estimated 800 riders who will take part in this Sunday's Cycle For Life, raising awareness for an important cause.

    • 25th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
    Vowles remembers his time as a proud Seagull

    premium_icon Vowles remembers his time as a proud Seagull

    Rugby League Former Seagull remembers his time playing rugby league in Tweed

    • 25th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
    Northern Rivers photographer busted with drugs at festival

    premium_icon Northern Rivers photographer busted with drugs at festival

    Crime Wildlife photographer busted for taking ecstasy at festival

    Pair accused of fatal street assault at Ballina face court

    premium_icon Pair accused of fatal street assault at Ballina face court

    Crime The pair remain in custody over the death of 38-year-old Aaron Marks