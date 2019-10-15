REVEALED: The most funded schools in the state

Math teacher Eddie Woo poses during a photo shoot at Cherrybrook Technology High School at Cherrybrokkin April. AAP/Troy Snook

These are the New South Wales schools that received more government funding than any others.

An in-depth analysis of the most recently available State and Federal Government funding data from the MySchool website has revealed the schools that receive more taxpayer money than any others.

Across the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years, New South Wales’s most funded school was Southern Cross Public School in East Ballina that received $93.8 million.

Of that money $74 million came from the state government and $19.8 million from the federal government.

Over those same years the school that received the second most funding was All Saints College (St Mary’s Campus) in Maitland that received $82.4 million.

The third most funded school was MFIS in Greenacre that receive $74.1 million.

New South Wales’s Top 10 most funded schools in 2015, 2016, 2017

Southern Cross Public School: $93.8 million

All Saints College (St Mary’s Campus): $82.4 million

MFIS: $74.1 million

Al-Faisal College: $73.7 million

Karabar High School: $68.4 million

Camden Haven High School: $65 million

Cherrybrook Technology High School: $64.7 million

Sydney Distance Education High School: $63 million

Cabramatta High School: $60.6 million

Westfields Sports High School: $59.8 million

NEW SOUTH WALES’S LEAST FUNDED SCHOOLS

The New South Wales schools that get the least money from governments can be revealed.

An analysis of every school on the Federal Government’s MySchool website has revealed exactly how much money schools are getting from State and Commonwealth coffers.

The comprehensive analysis of the most recently available data shows the New South Wales school that received the least government money was Lindfield Montessori Preschool in West Lindfield.

Over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 year Lindfield Montessori Preschool that received $194,837.

Of that money $92,215 came from the Federal Government and $102,622 came from the New South Wales Government.

Karuna Montessori School in Narraweena was the second least funded school in New South Wales receiving $422,242 over the three year period.

The third least funded school in the state was Cameragal Montessori School that received a combined $495,696 in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

New South Wales’s 10 least funded schools in 2015, 2016 and 2017

Lindfield Montessori Preschool: $194,837

Karuna Montessori School: $422,242

Cameragal Montessori School: $495,696

International Chinese School: $519,164

Bradfield College: $563,084

Yanginanook School: $677,967

The Athena School: $737,787

Thomas More Christian Montessori School: $814,558

Marra Creek Public School: $862,179

Southern Cross Baptist Church Christian School: $863,960