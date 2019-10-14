REVEALED: The richest schools in NSW

New South Wales’s richest schools have been revealed.

One New South Wales school had a gross income of $272.3 million over a three year period, an analysis of nearly 10,000 school’s financial information on the Federal Government’s MySchool website.

That data revealed New South Wales’s school with the highest gross income over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years was Knox Grammar School where fees, government funding and other income sources brought in $272.3 million.

Those figures do not include any deductions for income allocated to capital works or debt servicing.

The school with the second highest income in New South Wales was Sydney Grammar School which had a gross income of $230.1 million across those three years.

Barker College had the third most gross income in New South Wales’s across 2015, 2016 and 2017 bringing in a combined total of $214.8 million.

New South Wales’s 10 highest income schools in 2015, 2016 and 2017

Knox Grammar School: $272.3 million

Sydney Grammar School: $230.1 million

Barker College: $214.8 million

Pymble Ladies’ College: $207.6 million

The Scots College: $200.7 million

Trinity Grammar School: $197.1 million

Newington College: $190.1 million

The King’s School: $180.2 million

SHORE — Sydney Church of England Grammar School: $176.2 million

SCECGS Redlands: $165.7 million

NEW SOUTH WALES’S SCHOOLSWITH THE LOWEST INCOME

These are the New South Wales schools with the least income.

An analysis of school finance data from the Federal Government’s MySchool website has revealed how much money every school in New South Wales made over a three year period.

The most recent data from MySchool revealed Norfolk Island Central School was the New South Wales school that made the least income in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Norfolk Island Central School made a gross income of $435,000 over that three year period from government funding, parental contributions and other income sources.

Those figures do not include any deductions for income allocated to capital works or debt servicing.

Bradfield College was New South Wales’s school with the second lowest gross income, making $563,084.

The third lowest gross income in New South Wales was at Lindfield Montessori Preschool which made $865,301.

New South Wales’s lowest income schools in 2015, 2016 and 2017

Norfolk Island Central School: $435,000

Bradfield College: $563,084

Lindfield Montessori Preschool: $865,301

Marra Creek Public School: $871,129

Macdonald Valley Public School: $942,302

International Chinese School: $955,614

Mandurama Public School: $957,670

Doubtful Creek Public School: $970,076

Yanginanook School: $979,861

Thomas More Christian Montessori School: $1 million