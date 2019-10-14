REVEALED: The richest schools in NSW
New South Wales’s richest schools have been revealed.
One New South Wales school had a gross income of $272.3 million over a three year period, an analysis of nearly 10,000 school’s financial information on the Federal Government’s MySchool website.
That data revealed New South Wales’s school with the highest gross income over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years was Knox Grammar School where fees, government funding and other income sources brought in $272.3 million.
Those figures do not include any deductions for income allocated to capital works or debt servicing.
The school with the second highest income in New South Wales was Sydney Grammar School which had a gross income of $230.1 million across those three years.
Barker College had the third most gross income in New South Wales’s across 2015, 2016 and 2017 bringing in a combined total of $214.8 million.
New South Wales’s 10 highest income schools in 2015, 2016 and 2017
Knox Grammar School: $272.3 million
Sydney Grammar School: $230.1 million
Barker College: $214.8 million
Pymble Ladies’ College: $207.6 million
The Scots College: $200.7 million
Trinity Grammar School: $197.1 million
Newington College: $190.1 million
The King’s School: $180.2 million
SHORE — Sydney Church of England Grammar School: $176.2 million
SCECGS Redlands: $165.7 million
NEW SOUTH WALES’S SCHOOLSWITH THE LOWEST INCOME
These are the New South Wales schools with the least income.
An analysis of school finance data from the Federal Government’s MySchool website has revealed how much money every school in New South Wales made over a three year period.
The most recent data from MySchool revealed Norfolk Island Central School was the New South Wales school that made the least income in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Norfolk Island Central School made a gross income of $435,000 over that three year period from government funding, parental contributions and other income sources.
Those figures do not include any deductions for income allocated to capital works or debt servicing.
Bradfield College was New South Wales’s school with the second lowest gross income, making $563,084.
The third lowest gross income in New South Wales was at Lindfield Montessori Preschool which made $865,301.
New South Wales’s lowest income schools in 2015, 2016 and 2017
Norfolk Island Central School: $435,000
Bradfield College: $563,084
Lindfield Montessori Preschool: $865,301
Marra Creek Public School: $871,129
Macdonald Valley Public School: $942,302
International Chinese School: $955,614
Mandurama Public School: $957,670
Doubtful Creek Public School: $970,076
Yanginanook School: $979,861
Thomas More Christian Montessori School: $1 million