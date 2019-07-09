REVEALED: Tweed’s newest tourist attraction

Out having fun on the Skyline Ferris Wheel at Bulcock Beach, Caloundra, are Tammy, Shane and Aoife Leavy, 19 months.

IT's the largest attraction of its kind in Australia and it's set to be rebuilt right here. Get your first look at our newest tourist attraction.

The Tweed Chamber of Commerce has been approached by the operators of the Skyline Ferris Wheel, Australia's largest travelling ferris wheel, to support a proposal to set up a site adjacent to the Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads for two months towards the end of the year.

Operators of the Skyline Ferris Wheel which is currently at Bulcock Beach at Caloundra are looking for Tweed Chamber of Commerce support to bring the attraction for two months to the Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads.

The attraction is currently located on the foreshore at Caloundra after successful stints in Victoria and South Australia.

Standing 35m high, the wheel can take 144 passengers in 24 gondolas and at night provides an Instagram delight with 9000 lights creating a visual spectacular.

Tweed Chamber president Warren Polglase, who is also a Tweed Shire Councillor, said the Chamber had been contacted Monday by Skyline Ferris Wheel not only seeking their endorsement of the proposal and had also supplied references from councils where the wheel had operated previous.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Tweed Heads and for Tweed businesses that have been struggling of late," Mr Polglase said.

"The Jack Evans Boat Harbour is an ideal location for an attraction such this - it would provide passengers with a wonderful view of the boat harbour, the Tweed River and the border region."

Each ride would last about 12 minutes allowing people to go round four to five times in the enclosed gondolas.

"The operators are suggesting October to November and this would be a temporary attraction which would really provide a boost coming into the Christmas period," Mr Polglase said.

"There have been several other proposals for attraction at the Jack Evans Boat Harbour in the past which have been knocked back but this is something which I think the vast majority of people would support and enjoy."

Mr Polglase said Tweed Heads needed something that would appeal to visitors across the border and the ferris wheel was a family-friendly attraction which could be enjoyed by all ages and could help revitalise the commercial centre.

The wheel has proved to be a winner at Caloundra with the local council and business chamber welcoming the impact it had on local businesses.

Local councillor Tim Dwyer said the wheel had attracted people to the foreshore at Bulcock Beach and after riding eat, they would then visit local eateries and retail outlets.