A Victorian couple are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine in a Roma motel.
Health

Victorian couple in quarantine at Roma motel

Georgie Adams
8th Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 9th Jul 2020 7:05 AM
A VICTORIAN couple are currently in mandatory quarantine in a Roma motel, which is under 24/7 police watch.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group confirmed the couple were relocating to Queensland from Victoria and have entered into mandatory quarantine for 14 days at a Roma motel, at their own expense.

When speaking to Insp Vine, he was notified of another potential person who may go into self-quarantine in Roma.

"This will be a fluid situation - as the process matures, particularly around with what happens on Friday and the borders opening up fully, besides to those who have been to a COVID hotspot, we may see an increase in people needing to be in quarantine in town," he said.

Insp Vine said the community should not be concerned at all.

"I would like to reassure the community there is no cause for concern and appropriate processes are firmly in place to ensure there is no risk to the local community," he said.

He said it's a co-ordinated response involving Queensland Health in Roma, police officers and other agencies to ensure the safety and wellbeing of any person in quarantine in Roma, as well as the community more broadly.

"When they arrive they undergo a full health screen then they do daily checkins via telehealth with Queensland Health and in the lead up to discharge day (day 14), they will undergo another COVID screening, and if they choose not to, they must quarantine for another 10 days," he said.

"And if they test positive, they will do the regular COVID processes by Queensland Health.

"Police will be monitoring the venue 24/7.

"This is just the process across the state - it's important to note these people haven't done anything wrong, they're permitted to be in Queensland, but because they've come from a COVID hotspot, they have to self-quarantine."

He said the process is about ensuring the community are aware police and health authorities are doing everything they can to keep the community safe.

"That's why we're going to this extent," he said.

"And there will be no reduction in policing services as a result of the hotel security arrangements."

coronavirus roma covid-19 roma mandatory quarantine self-quarantine

