REVEALED: What brought firefighters in HAZMAT suits to Yamba

Fire Rescue NSW HAZMAT wearing suits and breathing apparatus deal with a drone battery that was emitting gas Fire Rescue NSW Grafton

IF YOU saw men dressed in Hazmat suits in Yamba, there's no national emergency, but according to firefighters, the danger could've been very real.

Earlier this morning, Yamba Fire and Rescue were called to the Blue Dolphin Resort in Yamba on reports of smoke.

According to a Fire Rescue NSW spokesperson, a guest at the resort had accidentally flown a drone into saltwater, but was able to retrieve and take it back to their site.

Shortly after, the unit began to smoke, and the fire brigade was called as the unit started to release a gas-like substance.

Yamba Fire and Rescue were able to isolate the unit in a bucket and sand and cordon off the area, but called for the HAZMAT crew from Grafton to correctly dispose of the object.

The HAZMAT crew arrived and sought the advice of a scientific expert, who advised to completely bury the battery until the gas was released while contained.

Operators covered in HAZMAT suits and breathing apparatus buried the battery, and the scene was rendered safe by the Grafton and Yamba fire crews.

A spokesperson for the Grafton Fire Rescue station said that the HAZMAT crew was required due to the presence of the gas-like substance, and treated any such material as toxic.

"If anything gives off heat or other substance the area should be evacuated, and the fire brigade and HAZMAT called," he said.

Drones typically should not be flown in rain as it increases the chance of electronics shorting out and the drone failing. If a drone gets wet, the power supply/battery should be separated from the unit and dried out immediately.