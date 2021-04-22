REVEALED: Where first fully fenced dog parks are going

Tweed Shire is set to gain it’s first two fully-fenced dog parks.

Tweed Shire is about to get their first two fully-fenced off leash dog parks thanks to a recent $3.75 million in Federal Government grants being awarded.

A Tweed Shire Council spokesman said the funding would create two fenced off-leash dog parks in the Tweed at Bray Park and Banora Point.

“The parks will be functional, safe and enjoyable for dogs and their owners,” the spokesman said.

“The projects were identified by the community as a key priority in council’s adopted Open Space Strategy 2019-29.”

One park will be built at the John Baker Reserve on Darlington Drive Banora Point with separated areas for large and small dogs while a second large fenced area will be built at the Bray Park Reserve on Kyogle Road, Murwillumbah.

The plans come after a signed petition by 460 people was received by the council in March 2018 in support of a fenced dog park in Murwillumbah.

“Council will partner with the local community to develop concept plans for the two dog parks which are scheduled to be constructed by December 2021,” the spokesman said.

“Although these are the first fenced off-leash dog parks in the Tweed – there are already 10 off-leash dog exercise areas (unfenced) in parks and reserves.

“To find out where you can walk your dog in the Tweed, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/WalkMyDog.”

Locations

The two fenced dog parks will be at the following locations – and include a number of amenities:

John Baker Reserve, Darlington Drive, Banora Point: A regional dog park in Banora Point which will include separated dog play areas for large and small dogs, dog play equipment, pathways, drinking fountains with dog bowls, free waste bags and bins, tree planting, picnic tables with shelter, new signage and off street parking.

Bray Park Reserve, Kyogle Road, Murwillumbah: A district dog park in Bray Park which will include one large fenced dog play area, pathways, drinking fountains with dog bowls, free waste bags and bin, picnic table, seating and new signage.

Other projects

Along with the two off-leash dog parks, a total of 10 projects are being built thanks to the new funding.

Member for Richmond Justine Elliot said she was proud to deliver the funding for the region.

“Congratulations to Tweed Shire Council for securing these important grants,” Ms Elliot said.

“They will make a vital difference in building and upgrading community projects throughout the Tweed Shire.”

Tweed Mayor Chris Cherry welcomed the funding that will support community initiatives across the Tweed.

“These projects were nominated by council so it’s fantastic that they’ve all been backed by the Federal Government, and now we have the finances in place we can start delivering these schemes for the enjoyment of residents and visitors,” Cr Cherry said.

“There is funding for projects spread throughout the Tweed – from Bray Park to Banora Point and from Chillingham to all along the Tweed Coast.”



The carpark at Knox Park in Murwillumbah is set for a refurbishment thanks to new funding.



The projects allocated funding are:

Refurbishment of coastal access tracks and stairs on the Tweed Coast ($369,537)

Creation of fully fenced off-leash dog parks at Bray Park and Banora Point ($250,000)

Refurbishment of the Knox Park carpark in Murwillumbah to improve access to the CBD and Knox Park ($620,000)

Replacement of the public toilet in Tyalgum with a new centrally-located facility that has improved access ($170,000)

Upgrade to the Chillingham tennis courts with an opportunity to create a multipurpose court ($290,000)

Renewal of koala fencing and koala alert road markings at various sites on Round Mountain Road and Terranora Road ($100,000)

Refurbishment of the Stan Sercombe Oval grandstand in Murwillumbah ($400,000)

Refurbishment of marine transport assets, primarily the timber jetties at Dry Dock Road, Crystal Waters Drive, Kennedy Drive boat ramp and Dry Dock Park ($500,000)

River revetment work to protect Tweed Valley Way near Tumbulgum to prevent erosion and improve fish habitats ($600,000)

Repairs to 70 metres of revetment wall at The Anchorage on Keith Compton Drive, Tweed Heads ($460,000).

All projects are set to be completed by the end of the year.

