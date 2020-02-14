Menu
Tickets for Splendour in the Grass on sale back in 2012.
News

REVEALED: Who can get Splendour local tickets?

Javier Encalada
14th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
EVERYONE living in the postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2490 will get an opportunity to buy tickets to this year’s Splendour in the Grass festival before they go on sale to the general public.

The line up announcement has been confirmed for Wednesday, February 19, at 8am.

The locals sale will be held on Sunday, February 23, at The Northern Hotel, 35/43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, from 10am to 4pm.

In 2019, the list of postcodes included in the local’s sale only included postcodes 2478 through to (and including) 2484, so who are the new areas added to the locals sale?

  • 2490: North Tumbulgum and Tumbulgum
  • 2489: Pottsville, Hastings Point and Pottsville Beach

2488: Bogangar, Cabarita Beach and Tanglewood

2487: Casuarina, Chinderah, Cudgen, Duranbah, Fingal Head, Kings Forest, Kingscliff and Stotts Creek

  • 2486: Banora Point, Bilambil, Carool, Cobaki, Glengarrie, Terranora, Tweed Heads South
  • 2485: Tweed Heads and Tweed Heads West

Other areas that have been included in the sale from previous years are:

  • 2484: Murwillumbah, Dum Dum, Crystal Creek, Chillingham

• 2483: Billinudgel, Yelgun, The Pocket, Ocean Shores, Mooball, Crabbes Creek, Brunswick Heads

• 2482: Mullumbimby, Goonengerry, Main Arm, Wanganui, Huonbrook

• 2481: Byron Bay, Suffolk Park, Broken Head, Talofa, Tyagarah

2480: Lismore, Clunes, Blue Knob, Dunoon, Eureka, Federal, Jiggi, Larnook, Marom Creek

2479: Bangalow, Bina Burra, Brooklet, Coorabell, Nashua, Newrybar, Possum Creek, Knockrow

2478: Ballina, Lennox Head, Pimlico, Teven, Tintenbar, Empire Vale

Purchasers will need to show valid photo ID showing their home address/postcode. They will be able to buy event and camping tickets for up to four people.

For details on what you will need on the day, click here.

