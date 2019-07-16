Menu
Movies

REVEALED: Who will play Elvis in biopic

by Emily Halloran
16th Jul 2019 9:27 AM
THE name of the actor who will play the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic can finally be revealed.

Hollywood actor Austin Butler, known for playing Sebastian Kydd in the The Carrie Diaries, has been given the role.

 

The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley and Austin Butler. (AP Photo)
It is understood director Baz Luhrmann was considering four other actors for the role of The King of Rock and Roll.

Only last week, there was speculations US rapper G-Eazy was eyeing off the part.

Double Oscar winner Tom Hanks has already been announced to play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Mr Butler broke the news to his fans on Instagram this morning, sharing a quote by Elvis: "You have my life complete, and I love you so much."

 

Austin Butler.
The film is set to be shot on the Gold Coast at Village Roadshow Studios in Oxenford.

A deal to shoot the movie on the Gold Coast was made between Luhrmann and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on May 1.

The production is expected to employ 900 people in behind-the-scenes roles, including set construction, catering and transportation, and inject more than $105 million into the economy.

