Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Reynolds backtracks over Higgins case recall

by Clare Armstrong
24th Feb 2021 6:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The bungled handling of the alleged rape of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has forced Defence Minister Linda Reynolds into an embarrassing backtrack to correct her version of events.

Ms Reynolds had told the Senate she facilitated a meeting with Ms Higgins and the Australian Federal Police on April 1, several days after the former staffer claims she was raped on a couch in the minister's office.

In a letter to the President of the Senate Scott Ryan, Ms Reynolds corrected the record saying she only met with the AFP on April 4 without Ms Higgins.

"The fact they escalated it to meeting with the assistant AFP commissioner, that's news to me,'' Ms Higgins said.

 

Former Liberal party staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleges she was raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in 2019.
Former Liberal party staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleges she was raped in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in 2019.

 

Senator Reynolds has had to correct the date and circumstances of her meeting with the AFP. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
Senator Reynolds has had to correct the date and circumstances of her meeting with the AFP. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
Community Newsletter SignUp

Ms Higgins is expected to meet with the AFP today to make a formal complaint against the man she alleges raped her in Parliament House in March 2019.

The man was terminated from his Liberal staffer role on 26 March 2019, only days after the alleged assault took place and later became employed in the private sector.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday confirmed the alleged perpetrator's employment ended due to the security breach triggered when he and Ms Higgins entered Ms Reynolds' office after hours.

"It was because of a security breach," he said.

"It related to the entry into those premises."

Mr Morrison said he expected findings of an independent inquiry to examine how complaints and staff issues are handled would be finalised "well in advance" of the next federal election.

Originally published as Reynolds backtracks over Higgins case recall

More Stories

Show More
brittany higgins crime defence minister linda reynolds parliament house rape allegations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifesaver from prominent Coast family charged with rape

        Premium Content Lifesaver from prominent Coast family charged with rape

        Crime A lifesaver from a prominent Sunshine Coast family has been charged with rape and had his club memberships suspended.

        Man thought assault victim was dealing drugs in carpark

        Premium Content Man thought assault victim was dealing drugs in carpark

        News The court heard the attacker felt “protective” of the Byron Bay township and was...

        5 plants you don’t want, 5 plants that you do

        Premium Content 5 plants you don’t want, 5 plants that you do

        News A weed control expert listed five weeds found in local backyards that look great...

        Man facing lengthy jail term if convicted over house fire

        Premium Content Man facing lengthy jail term if convicted over house fire

        Crime Police will allege a 25-year-old intentionally set alight a Northern Rivers home...