RFS cancels permits amid high fire danger

Emergency services officers at the scene of a fatal crash involving two vehicles on the Sunshine Motorway approximately 1.5km north of the Coolum roundabout. Photo Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily

THE Rural Fire Service has urged Tweed residents to avoid lighting up after a spate of escaped burns across the region.

RFS Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said crews from Bilambil and Cudgen assisted Fire and Rescue in tackling a grass fire near Shiraz Pl, Tweed Heads South about 11.40am Wednesday.

Supt Cook said the fire, which was difficult for Fire and Rescue crews to access, burnt through three hectares in the area close to homes.

"They were there for about three hours,” Supt Cook said.

He said this fire was being treated as suspicious and police were investigating.

He said RFS crews were also busy with other fires, including one at Cedar Creek west of Uki.

Permit season began for the Tweed just last Friday, but Supt Cook said most permits were now being suspended until the region had enough rain to reduce the risk of wildfires.

"We are suspending permits unless it's an urgent agricultural burn, because it's extremely dry,” he said.

"It's indefinite until we've got some rain.”

He said most recent incidents had been the result of escaped hazard reduction burns, with the Tweed's fire danger level sitting at high.

Along with the unusually high temperatures for this time of year, Supt Cook said the low relative humidity had heightened the risk of fires getting out of hand.

RFS Far North Coast co-ordinator Inspector Matt Inwood said failure to comply with the permit suspension could lead to heavy fines and legal action.

Anyone wanting to undertake an urgent primary industries burn must phone the Far North Coast Fire Control Centre on 02 6671 5500 within business hours.

Visit rfs.nsw.gov.au for updated fire danger information.