IN DOUBT: Tweed forward Will Matthews is in doubt for this weekends game with a rib injury.
Rugby League

Rib injury has Tweed enforcer doubtful for Falcons clash

Michael Doyle
by
4th Jun 2019 4:15 PM

TWEED are preparing for the biggest game of their season to date and may be without one of their enforcers.

Seagulls second-row forward Will Matthews is in doubt for this Sunday's clash with the top of the ladder Sunshine Coast Falcons, after picking up a rib injury in last week's win over Souths Logan.

Matthews, who is contracted with the Gold Coast Titans, has played an important role in his three matches this season.

Coach Ben Woolf said he would give Matthews every chance to play.

"He is a very good player, good defender and works hard in attack,” Woolf said.

"He has only played three games with us this season, so we have played plenty without him.”

The Seagulls are at Piggabeen Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon, aiming to be the first side to defeat the Falcons in 2019.

Kick-off for the round 12 Intrust Super Cup clash will be at 2pm.

Tweed Daily News

