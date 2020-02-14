Rich-lister couple a match made in millions

The globetrotting daughter of a beef baron and his fashion designer wife has found love with New Zealand’s wealthiest bachelor.

ARE wedding bells about to toll for the daughter of one of Queensland's richest families?

In a match that even the best arranged marriage agency couldn't orchestrate, Cartier Lee and New Zealand's wealthiest bachelor Harry Hart are said to be madly in love.

Cartier Lee and Harry Hart. Picture: Instagram

Cartier, 22, is the only daughter of beef baron Trevor Lee - reported to be worth around $500 million - and fashion icon Keri Craig-Lee, of Brisbane's blue-ribbon Ascot, while Harry, 27, is the only son of New Zealand's richest man Graeme Hart - whose fortune is an eye-watering $15.2 billion - and Robyn Hart, of Auckland.

The pair have been dating for more than a year, but things have become more serious since Cartier, a budding actor and successful DJ, graduated from New York's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts in May.

Cartier has gone as far as calling New Zealand "home" and wearing rings on her engagement finger, and the Lee and Hart families spent Christmas together in the salubrious ski haven of Aspen, Colorado, posing for photographs in matching plaid pyjamas.

Cartier Lee has been spotted with a ring on her engagement finger. Picture: Instagram

Harry and Cartier have also been chasing the sun on their parents' superyachts, in Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Monaco and Portofino.

On Harry's birthday on January 24, Cartier posted this, with a red love heart emoji, on Instagram: "Happy birthday, baby … my life would be very boring without you … your (sic) truly one of a kind, I love your attention to detail, ability to light up a room, your big brain and your even bigger heart. Love you more every day and feel so special to spend another birthday with you. 27 never looked so good."

Harry's father, who left school at 16 and became a panel beater, made his fortune through savvy business deals, creating a packaging empire through leveraged buyouts.

His holdings make milk cartons, water bottles, paper and aluminium foil wrap as well as packaging for beverage brands including V8 and Ocean Spray.

Cartier's dad Trevor Lee owns cattle-rearing and meat-processing giant Australian Country Choice, which supplies to Coles.

Cartier Lee with her mother Keri Craig-Lee (centre) and grandmother Dianne Craig at the Craig-Lee home in Ascot. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning.

Keri Craig-Lee is a respected fashion designer who made her mark in the 1980s, presenting a gown to Princess Diana on her 1983 visit to Australia and designing the wedding dress of Renate Blauel when she married Elton John in 1984.

In 2017, Ms Craig-Lee was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to the clothing manufacturing sector, business and the community, and the same year, self-published a $275 book, The Label, The Lady, The Lifestyle.

Her family still runs Keri Craig Emporium fashion cafe in the Brisbane Arcade.

The Lees have bankrolled Cartier's many trips overseas to chase her dreams, including while she was a student at St Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane, but now that she's done living in New York, it seems that home is where Harry is.