Rider's charges compounded by evasion

A motorbike rider has been charged after he allegedly tried to evade and hide from police.

Officers saw the black Kawasaki Ninja 250c being ridden east on Wommin Bay Rd, Kingscliff just before 1am on Saturday.

Police conducted a U-turn and attempted to stop the rider for a random breath test.

The rider allegedly turned right onto Sand St and accelerated away.

The male rider allegedly reached speeds between 80 and 100kmh in the 50kmh zone.

He then turned left into Surf St and rode onto the front lawn of a home.

Police allege the rider hid the bike behind a parked utility, then ran into the front lawn area of a nearby home, where he removed his jumper and helmet, hiding them in a garden.

He allegedly hid in some bushes just before police arrived.

Officers searched the area and found the accused crouched in the bushes.

He was arrested and charged with entering enclosed lands along with numerous traffic offences.