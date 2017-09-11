Riders give kids a $3k helping hand

CHARITY RUN: The Tweed Heads Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club is gearing up for its 25th Diamond Anniversary Annual Border Poker Run.

A BIKER group will mark 25 years of helping kids in need this Saturday.

The Tweed Heads Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club has invited all motorcycle riders to join the diamond anniversary of the Annual Border Poker Run.

Vice president Rod Hall said the run, which leaves Kirra Sports club at 10am on Saturday, September 16, would go towards the group's annual $3000 donation to Kids In Need.

Riders will present a $1000 donation - raised from the last ride - to Wedgetail Retreat along with $300 to Crabbe's Creek Community Hall, where they will stop for lunch.

Mr Hall said whatever sort of bike you own, everyone's welcome to the family-friendly day.

"It's a family day,” he said.

"It's a whole community thing and we've got some absolutely marvellous bikes that show up.”

Mr Hall said riders from as far as Grafton and Brisbane were expected to take part.

There are trophies for the best American, British, European, Japanese, classic, rat and people's choice.

Sign on starts at 8.30am at Kirra Sports Club and there is a smorgasbord luncheon included in the cost.

At each stop, riders will draw a card and the highest hand on the day wins $600, $50 for the worst hand, there are great prizes that have been donated to be won on raffle draws all day at each of the ride stops.

For more info, phone Rod on 0417724486 or Harry Lente on 0404423317. Visit thmcec.org.au or email thmcec@yahoo.com.au.