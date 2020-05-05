‘Ridiculous’: Light rail electric shock over secret detail

FURIOUS Miami residents say a bus interchange planned near their homes for the light rail extension will include an electricity substation kept secret from them.

A Bulletin report last month detailed how social housing which accommodated seven tenants would be knocked down at Christine Avenue for a bus depot as part of Stage 3A light rail.

But emails since obtained by the newspaper show an electricity substation is also planned, sparking fears among residents not just about their health but property values.

Social housing block 1 Christine Avenue, Miami will be demolished for the Gold Coast Light Rail 3A extension south. Photo: Google Maps

Resident Paula Brand said property owners after much "digging" found the substation would be 20 metres from their homes but still were unable to get full designs.

"It feels as if we just don't matter like Stage 1 all over again, with people being left by the side to pick up the pieces after the light rail smashed through their region," she said.

"This is ridiculous, to have two developments one side. We have elderly residents, low income earners - we are not flash. We had no say whatsoever."

A letter from Transport Department officers to another resident advised the bus interchange would be within walking distance to the Christine Avenue station and not be a depot.

"I can advise that a traction power station will also be installed on the land at 1 Christine Avenue," the Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3A project team spokesman said.

"The land opposite at 6th Avenue was not considered as a suitable site due to the impacts it would have on the cultural heritage values associated with the Bora Ring.

Paula Brand — we have had no say whatsoever. Picture: Jerad Williams.

"These facilities form a critical part of the light rail network and are seamlessly integrated along the existing operating system in residential areas.

"Whilst the final design is not yet known and is subject to the current GoldLinQ led tender process, the requirements for the site will be similar to the those along Stage 1."

The traction power stations were "safe and quiet" and in a secure locked building. Transport Minister Mark Bailey told the Bulletin: "My department held a number of community information and consultation sessions for Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3A last year at Burleigh Heads and Mermaid Beach following consultation by council in 2015 and 2017.

"That consultation included maps and flythrough vision of the proposed bus bay to link with the popular light rail, together with an associated electrical station along Christine Avenue."

Originally published as 'Ridiculous': Light rail electric shock over secret detail